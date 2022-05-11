Iga Swiatek becomes the first female player to win 24+ consecutive matches since Serena Williams in 2015

Iga Swiatek kickstarted her title defense at the Italian Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Elena Gabriela-Ruse.
In the process, she stretched her run to 24 matches, the longest streak since Serena Williams won 27 straight matches in 2015.
The World No. 1 has been unstoppable this season as she has not dropped a match since losing a three-setter to Jelena Ostapenko in the round-of-16 in Dubai on February 16.
She has since gone on an undefeated run, picking up four titles along the way. She won in Qatar over Anett Kontaveit before winning the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells vs Maria Sakkari and in Miami over former World No. 1 and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka.
Swiatek went on to seize another crown in Stuttgart to jumpstart her clay court season on a high note, beating players like Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka along the way.
And though she had to withdraw from last week's Madrid Open due to a shoulder injury, Swiatek came out of her two-week break with a stellar performance, winning in straight sets against Ruse, even bageling her opponent in the second set to advance to the third round of the Italian Open.
Williams went on a 27 match win-streak in 2015. Williams' streak started in the WTA Finals in 2014, which she won against Simona Halep. Her year-end success spilled over in the following year as she stretched her unbeaten run which saw her win the Australian Open against Maria Sharapova and the Miami Open over Carla Suarez Navarro before being halted by Petra Kvitova in the semis of the Madrid Open.
She's playing amazing and winning every single event she played" - Rafael Nadal on Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros champ, has been very vocal of her admiration of 13-time French Open titlist Rafael Nadal.
Her idol Nadal sent her a message after her semifinal loss at this year's Australian Open. The Spaniard was asked about his thoughts on her incredible run in his press conference following his 6-3, 6-1 win over John Isner.
"She's doing amazing things, no? Playing amazing and winning every single event she played, I think last four in a row. Winning Indian Wells and Miami in a row, something difficult," said Rafael Nadal.
"Just happy for her. She's very spontaneous and natural girl. It's good to have girls like this, good people like her having success," added Nadal.
Swiatek and Nadal have often exchanged poisitive words about one another and have practiced against one another as well. Both players will continue their title defense in the third round, where Nadal faces Denis Shapovalov and Swiatek faces Victoria Azarenka.