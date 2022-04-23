Iga Swiatek becomes the first player to win 28 consecutive sets since Serena Williams in 2012

Iga Swiatek became the first player to win 28 successive sets since Serena Williams in 2012.

The Pole last dropped a set during her Indian Wells Open last 16 match against Angelique Kerber. Since then, she has gone on to win all 28 of her sets. Swiatek was pushed in a few of her sets, like in her Indian Wells semifinal against Simona Halep when the first set went to a tiebreak.

The Pole also came close to losing the second set of her Miami Open semifinal against Jessica Pegula. However, she went on to win 7-5.

Following her win over Kerber in Indian Wells, Swiatek beat Madison Keys, Halep and Maria Sakkari to win the tournament. She then won the Miami Open without dropping a single set, beating Naomi Osaka in the final, thus becoming only the fourth woman to win the Sunshine Double.

Swiatek won both of her matches while representing Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She then beat Eva Nys and Emma Raducanu in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.

With her victory over Raducanu, Swiatek became the first player to win 28 successive sets since Serena Williams, who won that many sets between the 2012 US Open final and the 2013 Australian Open.

After losing the second set of the 2012 US Open final to Victoria Azarenka, Williams won the third set to clinch the tournament and went on to win the WTA Tour Championships in Istanbul. She went on to win all of her sets into the 2013 Australian Open before losing the second set to Sloane Stephens in the semifinals.

Swiatek has leveld Williams' record and it won't be a surprise if she wins more sets on the trot, given her current run of form. Out of her 28 sets, Swiatek has won seven of them without dropping a single game, including the second set in her Miami Open final against Naomi Osaka.

Iga Swiatek has won 30 out of 33 matches this season

Iga Swiatek has enjoyed a terrific 2022 season so far, winning 30 out of 33 matches so far. She has won three successive WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, and looks on course to win a fourth in a row.

The Pole is in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she faces Liudmila Samsonova. Given her current run of form, Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win the French Open.

