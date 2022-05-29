Iga Swiatek becomes the only top-10 seed to reach 4R at Roland Garros 2022

The Iga Swiatek bandwagon continued unimpeded at Roland Garros as the top seed reached the fourth round, beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 7-5 to move into the tournament's second week for the third straight year.

With none of the other 10 seeds making the second week at the claycourt Major, it marks only the second time since the turn of the century that only one top-10 seed has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam. The only other instance was at Wimbledon in 2018, where seventh seed Karolina Pliskova lost in the fourth round.

Swiatek has been the epitome of ruthless efficiency in the French capital even as the top seeds have kept tumbling out. On Saturday, tournament favourite Paula Badosa bit the dust, leaving Swiatek as the only top-10 seed remaining at Roland Garros.

The Pole faced her first real test of the week after winning her first two matches for the loss of only two games apiece. However, the 20-year-old was too strong for her opponent as she racked up her 31st win on the trot.

If she goes all the way, the Pole will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest winning streak (35) by a women's singles player this century. Swiatek will continue her quest for a second Roland Garros title, sixth of the year, against Zheng Qinwen.

"I changed the tactics in second set to play less risky, but I did some mistakes" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open - Day Seven

Iga Swiatek was not at her fluent best on Saturday, needing six break points to lead 3-0 in the first set. She then relinquished a 4-2, 40-0 lead on serve to get broken, but broke back immediately to serve out the set.

Swiatek looked on course for another routine win when she led 4-1 with a double break. However, a slew of forehand errors meant Kovinic roared back into the contest by taking four straight games. To her credit, though, the World No. 1 rediscovered her mojo, winning three games on the bounce to move into the fourth round.

Swiatek explained how her opponent was using her power against her, forcing the top seed to change tactics mid-match.

"I felt like she used my power in some moments, so I had to adjust a little bit more to what she was playing, and for sure played a little bit more smart. I changed the tactics in second set a little bit to play less risky, but then I did some mistakes. I lost my breaks. I'm not perfectly happy with that, but overall I'm happy with the performance, and that I came back in the second set," she said.

