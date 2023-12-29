"Iga Swiatek is the best, she's doing all things right" - Sara Sorribes Tormo calls it a 'privilege' to face World No. 1 at United Cup

Iga Swiatek has received high praise from WTA colleague Sara Sorribes Tormo, who is of the opinion that the World No. 1 is someone who is doing everything right at the moment and is someone from whom she can learn a lot.

Team Spain took on Team Brazil in their 2024 United Cup opener on Friday, with the Spaniards winning 2-1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina first beat Thiago Seyboth Wild to give his team the lead, while Beatriz Haddad Maia downed Sorribes Tormo to level proceedings.

In the deciding mixed doubles clash, Davidovich Fokina and Sorribes Tormo combined to beat Haddad Maia and Marcus Melo and give their home country a winning start at the tournament. Up next, Spain will face off against Team Poland, led by WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek, on January 1.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Sorribes Tormo admitted that the clash against the four-time Grand Slam champion would be "very challenging" for her. At the same time, the 27-year-old stated that she will try to enjoy the experience, adding that she considered it a privilege to go up against Swiatek.

"I'm going to say something that I don't know if I have to say, but she's the best. That's what I think. I think she's doing all the things right. Is a player that I really look at her of how she does many, many things," Sorribes Tormo said.

"So for me it's going to be very challenging, but very nice, as well. I will try to enjoy, I will try to improve, I will try to, as I said, make it long, stay as much as I can on court with her. It's going to be a privilege for me and I'll try to take it that way," she added.

"I don't think it's impossible" - Sara Sorribes Tormo on her chances of beating Iga Swiatek at United Cup

2023 WTA Finals - Final Day

Sara Sorribes Tormo has faced off twice against Iga Swiatek previously, both in 2023 and both clashes ending in losses for the Spaniard. Regardless, the World No. 32 does not think it is impossible for her to beat the Pole at the United Cup this week.

Sorribes Tormo recalled a similar instance where she ended up defeating former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty even though she was in awe of the Aussie's talents, adding that she will think of the battle against Swiatek as a positive learning experience no matter the result at the end of the day.

"I played Barty two years ago, which for me was the real test before Iga, and I remember when I was warming up with her just looking at her, like, oh, my God, how good are you doing that? At the end of the day, I beat her. So I don't think it's impossible. Of course I don't think that," Sorribes Tormo said.

"But I don't even think it's bad. If you take it a positive way, if you take, like, you respect her and you know she's going to do the good things and that makes you have a better mentality because you're not going to get mad if you're not winning the points, because you know she's doing it better. If you take it that way, for me, it's positive," she added.