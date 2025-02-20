Iga Swiatek endured a heartbreaking loss at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships and later voiced her frustration with the demanding WTA Tour schedule. She admitted that playing tournaments back-to-back wasn’t easy and suggested it may have affected her performance.

Ad

Things haven’t been going well for Swiatek this season, as she has yet to win a title and has suffered back-to-back exits at the Qatar Open and now in Dubai. She began her WTA 1000 campaign with a win over Victoria Azarenka and then defeated Dayana Yastremska to reach the quarterfinals.

In the last eight, the Pole faced a tough challenge from 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. The young talent dominated the match, winning 6-3, 6-3, and making history as the youngest semifinalist in the 24-year history of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Trending

After her surprising loss, Iga Swiatek told the media in Dubai that while she didn’t play her best, the schedule took a toll on her performance. She also spoke about the challenges of constant travel, explaining that it can prevent players from maintaining top form for many years.

"I'm not surprised. It's definitely a matter of the calendar. We won't be able to play at a high level for so many years, week after week," the World No. 2 said.

Ad

"It's not like it was some time ago, when players outside the top twenty were easily defeated. Now anyone can win these tournaments. It's been like that for a few years now. The calendar doesn't help. We're constantly moving between continents. We're changing surfaces and balls. It's not easy," she added.

Iga Swiatek shares how 2024 was "different" for her

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships | Image Source: Getty

During the same press conference at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, Iga Swiatek reflected on how 2024 was a different experience for her. She explained that her early exit from the Australian Open last year allowed her to regroup and win the Qatar Open, followed by a semifinal run in Dubai.

Ad

Swiatek said:

"I had the same attitude as in previous seasons. However, the preparations were different. I had previously been eliminated earlier in Australia [the Australian Open preceded the tournaments in Doha and Qatar - ed.], so I had more time to do something. This year it was not like that."

The Pole is set to compete next at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which runs from March 2 to 16. She enters the tournament as the defending champion, having won the title last year with a victory over Maria Sakkari in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback