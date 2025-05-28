Iga Swiatek bluntly shuts down 'easy' win claim over Emma Raducanu at French Open

Iga Swiatek boldly shut down claims of getting an 'easy' win over Emma Raducanu in the second round of the ongoing French Open. The Pole showed dominant form since the start of the match and secured a straight-sets victory.

It was as if Swiatek had all the answers on Wednesday as she wrapped up her 23rd consecutive win at Roland Garros, ousting Raducanu with a 6-1, 6-2 thriller. After the win, the Pole swiftly deflected the notion that her victory had been effortless and attributed her success to feeling good on the court and adapting to familiar conditions.

In her post-match interview after her second-round fixture, Iga Swiatek fielded a question about her commanding performance and how easily she had bested her opponent, to which she gave a blunt reply.

"Congratulations on your win today! Even though it wasn’t an easy match against Emma, you made it look effortless out there. How did you manage that?" the reporter asked.

"Oh, come on, I'm not focusing on that. I just want to play my game. And for sure, you know, I felt good on court. So I thought, you know, I can do kind of whatever I can do, whatever I wanted to just to win, because the conditions were pretty tricky today. So I'm happy."

The Brit barely troubled the Polish superstar as she raced to the third round, boasting a 5-0 record over her in the WTA tour. This will also be a feat for Swiatek as it marks her qualification in the third round in all 21 Singles Grand Slam events she has played since 2020.

With this win, Iga Swiatek is bidding to emulate Suzanne Lenglen by becoming the first woman to win four consecutive French Open titles since she did it 102 years ago.

Iga Swiatek credits the French Open venue for her motivation

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

In the same interview, when she was asked about her enthusiasm for playing at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Iga Swiatek credited it for her motivation to win, the impetus for which is provided by the joy of playing at the coveted Paris Slam.

Swiatek's astounding record at the tournament now stands 37 wins and 2 losses, with 33 of those wins having been effortlessly earned in straight sets.

“I just love playing here, this place really inspires me, and it makes me work harder, you know, and I feel for sure that having some time off before helped me a little bit. So I'm just ready to fight for it," she said.

With the win, Swiatek moves into the third round, where she’ll face the winner of the later match between Jaqueline Cristian and qualifier Sara Bejlek.

