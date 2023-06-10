Iga Swiatek secured the third French Open title of her career and fourth Grand Slam overall on Saturday, scoring a stunning victory over Karolina Muchova in the final of the 2023 edition.

Leading 6-2, 3-0 at one point, an uncharactersitic bout of nerves took over the World No. 1, who slumped to a 5-7 loss in the second set. Muchova then started the decider strongly, racing to a 2-0 lead at one point and then leading 4-3 on her serve.

However, it was the experience of the 22-year-old that prevailed at the end, as Swiatek rallied from behind to pull off an incredible 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Czech.

The enormity of the situation got to the Pole as soon as the last point was played, as she fell to her haunches on the claycourts of Paris with tears streaming down her eyes. The World No. 1 was quick to recover her composure, though, and hurried to give Karolina Muchova a warm embrace just moments later.

The Parisian crowd acknowledged their new two-time defending champion with raucous applause, giving her a standing ovation on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Muchova's efforts did not go in vain either, as her fight and perseverance on the night were rewarded with another loud round of applause from the French faithful.

Despite the loss, the Czech will rise to a new career-high World No. 16 in the WTA rankings when they are refreshed on Monday.

Iga Swiatek takes commanding lead over Aryna Sabalenka in WTA rankings

2023 French Open - Day Fourteen

Thanks to her title defense at the 2023 French Open, Iga Swiatek has retained her hold on the World No. 1 spot, a position she has held since taking over for the first time last year.

The four-time Grand Slam champion could have lost out on the top spot if she had lost early at Roland Garros this fortnight, but now, she has a 900+ point lead over World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. While the Belaruisan has 8,012 points to her name after her semifinal run in Paris (loss to Karolina Muchova), Swiatek has 8,940 ranking points.

However, Sabalenka continues to lead the Race to the WTA Finals, thanks mainly to her title run at the Australian Open at the start of the year. As of now, she has earned 5,620 ranking points in 2023 alone. Swiatek, on the other hand, has won 5,145 ranking points this season after the 2,000 ranking points she received from the French Open.

