Iga Swiatek brushes aside matchup with Emma Raducanu after Stuttgart win: "Doesn't really matter for me"

Iga Swiatek addressed her matchup with Emma Raducanu following the duo’s recent meeting at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Raducanu and two-time defending champion Swiatek locked horns in a highly anticipated quarterfinal at the WTA 500 event on Friday, April 19. Swiatek came out on top in straight sets, but Raducanu didn't go out without a fight.

The 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory was the fourth-longest straight-set win of Iga Swiatek’s career, lasting two hours and three minutes. The Brit posed a tremendous challenge to the World No. 1 with her impressive offensive and defensive skills in addition to some formidable serving.

While Swiatek leads their head-to-head 3-0, their latest Stuttgart meeting was more closely contested than the previous two.

In her post-match press conference, Swiatek was asked if she would “look forward” to playing against Raducanu in the future, and whether she considers theirs a good matchup.

"I mean, for fans, for sure, it's nice," she said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion added:

"Well, I mean, we have plenty of players to play against on WTA Tour, so I wouldn't say Emma is the one specific that I'm looking forward to play with

Seemingly brushing aside any particular significance, the Pole added:

"Because we have tough matchups (on the tour) every week. Doesn't really matter for me."

"Emma Raducanu's older, she has learned a lot" - Iga Swiatek after Stuttgart quarterfinal

Emma Raducanu's recent streak of four consecutive match wins is her longest since the 2021 US Open

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu’s first clash came in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in 2022. The Pole won 6-4, 6-4. Their second encounter, in the fourth round in Indian Wells last year, went Swiatek’s way 6-3, 6-1.

When asked to compare their previous meetings and Emma Raducanu’s potential growth since then, Swiatek said:

"Well, honestly I played so many matches since then, I don't really remember how it went two years ago," she said in the aforementioned press conference.

The Pole added that Raducanu’s forehand skills took her by surprise in their maiden face-off.

"I just remember I was surprised with how she can spin the ball on her forehand, because we never played before. So I never knew she's capable of that, and today I knew that," she said.

She also praised Emma Raducanu’s serving skill.

"I think she has a really good placement. She was serving, you know, even though it wasn't like 180, it was sometimes on the line and pretty tricky. So she's mixing it up. Yeah, she has a pretty good serve," she said.

Though Iga Swiatek couldn’t spot any significant “difference” in the 2021 US Open champion’s game style, she acknowledged her mental growth.

"I wouldn't say there was much difference in that, but for sure, you know, she's older, she has learned a lot. I would say the intensity was a little bit higher," she said.

Following her quarterfinal win over Raducanu, Iga Swiatek will next meet Elena Rybakina as she bids for her third title on the trot at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The winner will face either Marketa Vondrousova or Marta Kostyuk in the final.

