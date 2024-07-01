"Iga Swiatek can get shaky again";"Facts"- Fans divided over Chris Evert's assessment of World No. 1 as the mentally strongest WTA player

Chris Evert believes Iga Swiatek is currently the most mentally strong player in the WTA. Evert even feels the Pole can win Wimbledon. However, fans had a mixed reaction to the American's claims about Swiatek's mentality.

Swiatek's best run at Wimbledon has been a quarterfinal exit that she achieved last year. Many believe the Pole is not cut out for grasscourt play. However, Evert disagrees with this narrative.

Before the 2024 Wimbledon campaign commenced, the American tennis icon claimed it was 'silly' to think that the World No. 1 does not stand a chance to win the title. Evert claimed Swiatek is the most mentally strong player. Speaking on ESPN, Evert said (via Tennis World USA):

“There’s nobody stronger than her mentally... I think she can win Wimbledon. I think she can. People who count her out this year are silly. I think she can win Wimbledon," Evert said.

Evert's statement was posted on Reddit and fans had a mixed reaction to it. Some fans disagreed with the three-time Wimbledon champion.

"Are we sure about that? To me it seems she has the best game, the best movement.. Is it mental strength or is it just being better than everyone she plays Because she doesn’t look all that mentally strong in situations where her game is at a disadvantage...," one fan wrote.

"I mean swiatek improved in mental department but i wouldnt use evert's words. one unlucky streak of lost matches and swiatek can get shaky again," another wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans defended Evert's opinion and stated that Swiatek has improved her mentality.

"If you remember the way she used to go to pieces on court you'd be astounded by how much she's improved," one fan claimed.

"She has improved mentally in those situations for sure, just this year she showed that, defended multiple match points against Sabalenka and Osaka...," another fan wrote.

"It’s nice to see the women’s legends boosting the current players the way the men do for each other," a third fan wrote.

"Iga Swiatek's preparation isn't great" - Chris Evert on Pole coming into Wimbledon without warm-up event

Iga Swiatek being handed the French Open trophy by Chris Evert.

After an emphatic French Open campaign where Iga Swiatek won her third title in a row, the World No. 1 will participate in Wimbledon without playing any grasscourt tournaments in preparation. Chris Evert believes taking such a step could be detrimental.

“Again, where is her head at? Is she thinking about the Olympics? Is she thinking about the red clay? Is she really gung-ho on Wimbledon? That remains to be seen. Right now her preparation isn’t that great if she’s not playing a tournament,” Evert said.

Iga Swiatek is a former Wimbledon junior champion, however, she has had a subpar record on grass courts. Her record on grass is 22-9, underwhelming in comparison to her career record on clay, which stands at 150-22.

Her lack of grasscourt tournament preparation could play a big role in her 2024 Wimbledon campaign. Moreover, her competitors including Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and defending champion Marketa Vondrousova all participated in preparatory tournaments.

Iga Swiatek will take on American player Sofia Kenin in the first round on Tuesday, July 2. The pair have faced twice before and the Pole leads the head-to-head record 2-0.

