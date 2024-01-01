Iga Swiatek, Caroline Wozniacki, Ashleigh Barty and other tennis players have congratulated Petra Kvitova following her pregnancy announcement on New Year with her husband and coach, Jiri Vanek.

Kvitova and Vanek have been together since 2016 when they started working together. They got engaged in August 2022, after Vanek proposed to Kvitova at the All England Club, where she had won her first Grand Slam title in 2011. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Prague in July 2023.

The Czech shared the happy news on her Instagram account on Sunday, December 31, along with some adorable pictures of the couple holding a onesie and their upcoming baby’s ultrasound.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer! 👼 ," Kvitova wrote.

Kvitova’s pregnancy announcement was met with an overwhelming response from the tennis world, as many of her peers and friends congratulated her on the exciting news.

Iga Swiatek, the three-time French Open champion and current World No. 1, wrote:

"So happy for you, congratulations."

Caroline Wozniacki, the former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion, wrote:

"Congratulations!! ❤️ so happy for you ❤️."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Sabine Lisicki, the 2013 Wimbledon finalist, wrote:

"Congrats, so happy for you 😍😍😍."

Angelique Kerber, the three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, wrote:

"Congrats ❤️❤️❤️."

Barbora Strycova (retired), the two-time Wimbledon doubles champion, wrote:

"❤️ Congratulations ❤️."

Yanina Wickmayer, the 2009 US Open semifinalist, wrote:

"Super happy for you both!"

Petra Kvitova also announced her withdrawal from the entire Australian swing, including the 2024 Australian Open, which starts on January 14.

"While I will miss my annual trip to Australia and competing in the sport I love, I'm looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives," Kvitova wrote.

A look into Petra Kvitova's performance in the 2023 season

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Petra Kvitova had a mixed season in 2023 as the Czech won two titles and reached the Top 10 again, but also struggled with injuries, inconsistency and early exits.

The season started well for Kvitova, who won two matches against Jessica Pegula and Laura Seigemund at the United Cup. She reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 2 but lost to Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

Kvitova shone at the Sunshine Double as she made it to the last eight at Indian Wells and claimed the trophy at the Miami Open — defeating Elena Rybakina in straight sets. Kvitova's run in Miami propelled her back into the Top 10, where she had not been since September 2021.

However, Kvitova's momentum was halted by a series of injuries that forced her to withdraw from Stuttgart and Rome and hampered her performance at Roland Garros and Madrid, where she lost in the early rounds.

Kvitova bounced back on grass, where she claimed her second title of the year in Berlin. She did not drop a set en route to the trophy, beating Donna Vekic in the final for the second time this season. The Czech also made the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships, where she lost to eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Petra Kvitova made her latest appearance at the China Open, where she lost to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets, ending the year ranked No. 14 in the world.