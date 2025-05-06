Iga Swiatek clears the air about Wimbledon participation; lashes out at media for spreading propaganda

Iga Swiatek has come clean on her participation at the Wimbledon Championships this year. Recently, several reports, primarily stemming from Poland, suggested that she would take a mid-season break following the conclusion of her French Open campaign.

The reports surfaced in the aftermath of Swiatek's disastrous 1-6, 1-6 defeat to Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. However, during a pre-tournament press conference ahead of her Italian Open campaign, the former No. 1 and five-time Major champion blatantly dismissed the reports suggesting she would skip the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

"Shouldn't believe this stuff," Swiatek said.

"During past few days I saw million comments that were not true," she added.

Iga Swiatek proceeded to criticize the media before making it clear that she would, in fact, be playing at this year's edition of the prestigious grasscourt Major if she is fit.

"I don't get it. There are so many theories right now I would say especially in Polish media about me that are not true. I think, I don't know, you guys like to make some articles that will attract people. I get it. It's part of the job," Swiatek went on.

"But yeah, for sure I'm not going to skip Wimbledon. I really want to learn how to play on grass better. Every year is another opportunity. I will play Wimbledon, for sure, unless I get injured," she concluded.

Grass is widely regarded as the surface on which Swiatek's game is at its weakest. This is reflected by the fact that her best finish at Wimbledon came in 2023, when she reached the quarterfinals. Across all the other Majors spanning hard and clay courts, the Pole has reached at least the semis.

For now though, Swiatek would be firmly focused on getting off to a bright start at the Italian Open, where she is the defending champion.

Iga Swiatek to start Italian Open 2025 campaign against Elisabetta Cocciaretto or Elina Avanesyan; could meet Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff in final

Swiatek during a practice session at Foro Italico ahead of the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

As the No. 2 seed in the 2025 Italian Open's women's singles main draw, Iga Swiatek has received a first-round bye. She is slated to begin her title defense in Rome in the second round, with the winner of the first-round match between Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Elina Avanesyan set to be the Pole's first opponent at the WTA 1000 claycourt event.

If Swiatek progresses, she might run into Danielle Collins in the third round. The Pole and the American have history, which is likely to make things tense if the two do meet in Rome. Either of her closest rivals based on the WTA Tour's singles rankings, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or No. 3 Coco Gauff, could lock horns with the Pole in the final depending on their respective results.

In last year's final, Iga Swiatek comprehensively defeated Sabalenka 6-2, 6-3. The victory marked the Pole's third Italian Open title triumph. She had previously won the WTA 1000 tournament in 2021 and 2022.

