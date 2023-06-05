Iga Swiatek, Andrey Rublev, Coco Gauff, and other tennis players share their opinions on snails, chocolate croissants, and soccer players.

A video was made as part of the promotion for the 2023 French Open, which is currently underway in Paris. The tournament is also known as Roland Garros.

The video featured Gauff, Swiatek, Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, and other players answering questions such as “Escargot or caviar?”, “Croissant or crepe?” and “Messi or Mbappe?”.

The players had different preferences and opinions on the topics, with some expressing confusion and disgust at the idea of eating snails (escargot) and some preferring chocolate croissants over plain ones.

Finally, they were asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. While Sabalenka, Ruud, Maria Sakkari, Swiatek, and Tiafoe went with the Argentine legend, Rune, Jabeur, and Gauff picked the 24-year-old Frenchman.

Tennis Channel posted the video on Twitter on June 5. The video was captioned:

"snailed it with these questions."

The video was a fun way to showcase the personalities and talents of some of the best tennis players in the world, who are competing for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport — the 2023 French Open.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff on course for French Open QF clash

Iga Swiatek (L) and Coco Gauff

The 2023 French Open quarterfinals could see a repeat of last year’s final as both Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have reached the last 16.

Swiatek, the top seed and defending champion, has been unstoppable so far. The 22-year-old Pole breezed past Cristina Bucsa and Claire Liu in the first two rounds before demolishing Wang Xinyu 6-0 6-0 in the third round. She will play Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine on June 5 for a quarterfinal berth.

Gauff, the sixth seed, has had to battle harder in her matches but has shown her grit and determination. The 19-year-old American came back from a set down to beat Mirra Andreeva, the youngest player (16) in the draw, in a third-round clash of teenagers. Gauff also overcame Rebeka Masarova and Julia Grabher in the first two matches. She will face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia on Monday for a chance to reach the quarterfinals.

If Swiatek and Gauff both win their fourth-round matches, they will clash on Wednesday, June 7, for a spot in the semifinals of the French Open. It would be a matchup between two of the most brilliant young stars in women’s tennis.

