Iga Swiatek recently congratulated the newly crowned Wimbledon men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz on his stunning win over Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, July 16.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard, defeated 23-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic in five sets, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Swiatek, who has four Grand Slam titles under her name, praised Alcaraz for his incredible performance and called him a champ.

Carlos Alcaraz posted a photo of himself on Sunday, holding the trophy with a caption that read:

“A lifelong dream! 🏆💚 You always have to believe! I’m only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I’m very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! 🙌🏻😍 @Wimbledon.”

Iga Swiatek congratulated Alcaraz on the victory and praised the Spaniard's performance in a reply to the tweet. Swiatek, ranked World No.1, wrote:

“Congratulations Champ! That was an incredible performance.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s triumph at Wimbledon was his second Grand Slam title and his sixth trophy of the year. He became the youngest player to reach the top spot in the ATP rankings since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

Carlos Alcaraz ended Centre Court’s longest winning run in Wimbledon final

Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz stunned Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win his first Wimbledon title and end the Serbian’s 34-match winning streak in Wimbledon on Sunday, July 16.

Alcaraz prevailed over the Serbian after four hours and 12 minutes of high-quality tennis that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Djokovic had his sights set on clinching his eighth Wimbledon title, which would have had him tied with Roger Federer. However, Alcaraz's unwavering determination and exceptional performance caught the Serbian superstar off guard.

Despite having triumphed in all previous tiebreakers at the 2023 Wimbledon, Djokovic faltered in the crucial one during the second set against Alcaraz. The World No.2 did bounce back in the fourth set, but couldn't hold onto the momentum in front of Alcaraz's dynamic strength and innovative style of play in the final set.

The crowd at Centre Court gave both players a standing ovation for their epic performance.