Iga Swiatek congratulates Coco Gauff on US Open title, extends wishes to Aryna Sabalenka on becoming World No. 1

Iga Swiatek, who claimed the US Open title in 2022, is set to relinquish her 75-week reign as the world's No. 1 tennis player, as Aryna Sabalenka is poised to ascend to the top spot in the WTA rankings for the first time following the conclusion of this year's US Open.

Coco Gauff secured her inaugural Grand Slam title on Saturday, September 9 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka, the 25-year-old Belarusian player, in a thrilling match with scores of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In a tweet shared by the Polish tennis star on her Twitter account last Sunday, she extended her congratulations to Coco Gauff for securing her first-ever Grand Slam title, especially noteworthy as it happened on her home turf. Swiatek also commended Aryna Sabalenka for her ascent to the new No. 1 ranking. She described it as an incredible night and an exciting moment for women's tennis.

"Congrats to you both! @CocoGauff on your 1st GS title, so special on your home soil and to @SabalenkaA on becoming new no 1. Amazing night and time for women's tennis!" She tweeted

Iga Swiatek suffered a loss in the US Open fourth round when she was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko, with a final score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Following her victory over Swiatek, Ostapenko then faced the eventual champion, Coco Gauff, in the quarterfinals and was defeated 6-0, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek Opens Up About the Exhausting Nature of Being World No. 1

US Open Tennis

Iga Swiatek made history in August by surpassing Wozniacki's 71-week reign as World No. 1. She reached the top spot on April 4, 2022, after Ashleigh Barty's retirement and enjoyed a 37-match winning streak, before losing to Jessica Pegula in the Canadian Open semifinals. Pegula went on to win the tournament, and Swiatek held the top ranking for an impressive 75 consecutive weeks.

At the US Open, with Swiatek exiting and Aryna Sabalenka reaching the finals, the latter will become the new WTA World No. 1.

During her post-match interview following her exit from the US Open, Swiatek candidly expressed her exhaustion. She emphasized the importance of following the advice shared by her team and tennis legends like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, who have all stressed the significance of prioritizing tournaments over rankings.

"On the other hand this last part, it was pretty exhausting. I still need to do all this stuff that my team and all these great players like Roger or Novak or Rafa are telling about: you just have to focus on the tournaments, not the rankings." Iga Swiatek said

"There are plenty of things that I know I should have done differently, Maybe I'm not mature enough yet to do that. I'm really working hard to not think about [numbers] a lot. Sometimes when you force yourself not to think about stuff, the result is the opposite" she added