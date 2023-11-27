Iga Swiatek sent a message of congratulations to Jannik Sinner after Italy defeated Australia in the 2023 Davis Cup finals.

Italy clinched the Davis Cup title for a second time on Sunday, November 26 defeating Australia 2-0. After Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi outperformed Australian Alexei Popyrin in their first singles match, Italian ace Jannik Sinner comfortably sealed the victory by dispatching Alex De Minaur.

Earlier on Sunday, Matteo Arnaldi gave Italy a 1-0 lead in the first singles match, upsetting Alexei Popyrin in three sets (7-5, 2-6, 6-4) in Malaga, Spain. Jannik Sinner then capped off an extraordinary week by defeating Alex De Minaur in straight sets (6-3, 6-0), giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia.

Italy lifted the Davis Cup trophy after 47 years, having last won the title in 1976, and Australia were vying for their 29th Davis Cup triumph.

Following Italy’s Davis Cup victory over Australia, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to extend her wishes to Jannik Sinner on his outstanding performance.

"'Congratulations," Swiatek tweeted, followed by a slew of clapping emojis.

Jannik Sinner showcased some sublime tennis with a 5-0 record this week in Malaga. The 22-year-old outclassed World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinal in just an hour and 21 minutes on Saturday, November 25, .

"We are really hungry to win it one more time" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik sinnder leads Itally to victory

While addressing the press after their win over Australia, World No. 4 Jannik Sinner was asked about what drove him and the young Italian team.

“We know that we have a lot of potential in each of our players, also the captain and everyone," he said. "I think we are all really young except... Simone. (Laughter.)”

Referring to Simone Bolelli, Sinner said that the former’s experience and seniority played a part in their victory and also acknowledged Matteo Arnaldi’s performance.

“He has played this for 15 years," he said. "So he gave us a lot of experience in one way and I think the player who is playing the match sees this kind of thing. Matteo, who came for us, was really important.”

Jannik Sinner further expressed his desire to win the Davis Cup one more time.

“Let's see. We are all very young. We are really hungry to try to win it one more time for our life, but another way, you know, having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling," he said.