French Open Results Today: Winners, Scores and Recap as Iga Swiatek remains unstoppable, Daniil Medvedev posts easy win and Stefanos Tsitsipas survives scare | Day 5

Top seeds Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas posted contrasting victories on Day 5 of the French Open.

World No. 1 and 2020 champ Swiatek kept up her domination as reigning US Open titleholder Medvedev cruised on his least favored surface, while last year's runner-up Tsitsipas survived another scare.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova, former champion and semifinalist, respectively, bowed out to lower-ranked foes in two of the upsets of the day.

Iga Swiatek continues fine display

Iga Swiatek sustained her winning ways as she clinched her 30th straight victory in her second-round battle against Alison Riske, 6-0, 6-2.

Swiatek became just the fourth woman to pocket 30+ consecutive wins since 2000 next to Venus Williams (35 in 2000), Serena Williams (34 in 2013) and Justine Henin (32 in 2008).

The top seed came out firing in the opener, striking 11 winners while keeping her unforced errors to just four as she carved out her 15th bagel set of the season. She finished with 23 winners overall, though her unforced error count eventually piled up to 15 in the 61-minute match.

Swiatek also became the first player to string 13 victories in a row as WTA World No. 1 since Serena Williams in 2015.

Daniil Medvedev posts 2nd consecutive straight-sets win

Daniil Medvedev moved into the third round as he got past Laslo Djere, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Playing on his least successful and least liked surface, the World No. 2 has notched his second straightforward win in-a-row on the Parisian clay. He swept past Facundo Bagnis, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round.

Against the Serb, Medvedev produced seven aces and 28 winners. He was broken thrice but retaliated with seven breaks of his own.

Medevedev could reclaim the No. 1 ranking if he reaches the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lives to fight another day

Stefanos Tsitsipas saved three set points in the second and another four in the fourth-set tie-break to squeeze out a 6-3, 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 7-6(7) victory over qualifier Zdenek Kolar.

Tsitsipas blasted 25 aces and 67 winners while scattering 43 unforced errors in the four-hour-and-six-minute match.

It was the second tough battle for the fourth seed, who had to dig from a 2-0 set hole to grind out a five-set victory against Lorenzo Musetti in the first round.

Tsitsipas sustained his lead in match wins on the ATP tour this season as he notched his 33rd victory against 10 losses.

Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova crash out in second round

French Open 2018 champion Simona Halep and 2017 semifinalist Karolina Pliskova suffered shock defeats to lower-ranked foes in their respective second-round matches.

No. 19 seed Halep squandered a 1-0 set lead as she stumbled against 19-year-old and World No. 74 Zheng Qinwen, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Pliskova bowed out to World No. 227 and wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, 6-2, 6-2, in just 75 minutes.

Zheng was 0-3 against top-20 players in her young career but finally broke through as she scored a reversal of her straight-set loss to the 19th-ranked Halep in their Melbourne Summer Set 1 tussle in January.

Frenchwoman Jeanjean, meanwhile, became the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 foe at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNiel in 1988.

French Open 2022: Day 5 at a glance

Men's singles

(2) Daniil Medvedev def. Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Hugo Gaston def. Pedro Cachin 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

David Goffin def. (24) Francez Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-4

(8) Casper Ruud def. Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(20) Marin Cilic def. Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

(12) Hubert Hurkacz def. Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

(28) Miomir Kecmanovic def. Alexander Bublik 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1

Holger Rune def. Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

(32) Lorenzo Sonego def. Joao Sousa 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-4

Mackenzie McDonald def. (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

Cristian Garin def. Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3

Gilles Simon def. Steve Johnson 7-5, 6-1, 7-6(6)

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Zdenek Kolar 6-3, 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 7-6(7)

(7) Andrey Rublev def. Federico Delbonis 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

(11) Jannik Sinner def. Roberto Carballes Baena 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Mikael Ymer def. (29) Dan Evans 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Women's singles

(3) Paula Badosa def. Kaja Juvan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Leolia Jeanjean def. (8) Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2

(22) Madison Keys def. Carolina Garcia 6-4, 7-6(3)

(1) Iga Swiatek def. Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2

(11) Jessica Pegula def. Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

(16) Elena Rybakina def. Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-0

(7) Aryna Sabalenka def. Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3

(29) Veronika Kudermetova def. Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3

(28) Camila Giorgi def. Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 7-5

Danka Kovinic def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 7-5

Irina-Camelia Begu def. (30) Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4

(20) Daria Kasatkina def. Fernanda Contreras Gomez 6-0, 6-3

Zheng Qinwen def. (19) Simona Halep 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Shelby Rogers def. (9) Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3

Alize Cornet def. (13) Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 1-6, 6-3

