Iga Swiatek defends coach Wim Fissette amid criticism after heartbreaking Coco Gauff loss in Madrid

Iga Swiatek recently addressed the difficulties she faced in her last showdown against Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open. The Polish WTA star remained firm on the fact that she has excelled in multiple areas after joining hands with coach Wim Fissette. She also expressed optimism about this partnership, making it clear that the results will be visible soon.

Swiatek started working with Belgian coach Fissette after parting ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski in October 2024. The former coach guided her to four Grand Slam titles over three years. The decision to split came after a mutual discussion, with Wiktorowski seeking more family time and Swiatek aiming to expand the area of her expertise beyond clay courts. Fissette brings a massive coaching history, mentoring champions like Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

Ahead of her participation at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Rome, Swiatek recalled the struggles she faced during her last showdown against Coco Gauff. Her defeat against the American raised multiple questions about her dominance on clay.

"The match against Coco was very tough of course, I also felt a bit tired and I truly needed a day off without any obligations. I had a couple days off now so I think I'm in a much better place," she said at a pre-event press conference at the Italian Open.

The 5-time Grand Slam champion also expressed optimism about her partnership with Fissette.

With Fissette I have worked on a lot of things about my serve and forehand even though I have not always been able to show that on court. I feel like some things have been better thanks to the work with him," the 23-year-old added.

Currently holding a 26-8 win-loss record in the ongoing season, Iga Swiatek is set to test her levels again, this time in Rome. The Pole is chasing her 23rd tour-level title after her last victory at the 2024 French Open.

Iga Swiatek addresses rumors about her schedule, confirms Wimbledon participation

Iga Swiatek at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

After Iga Swiatek's disappointing loss against Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open, rumors spread about shocking changes in her upcoming schedule. During the pre-event press conference at the Italian Open, the 5-time Grand Slam champion cleared the air, criticising the media along with confirming her consistent participation throughout the grass court season.

“During past few days, I saw million comments that were not true. There are so many theories right now I would say especially in Polish media about me that are not true. But yeah, for sure I’m not going to skip Wimbledon. I really want to learn how to play on grass better. Every year is another opportunity. I will play Wimbledon, for sure, unless I get injured," she said.

After the semifinal defeat in Madrid, Swiatek is all set to begin her Italian Open campaign, with the opening match scheduled for May 9th.

