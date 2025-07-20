"Iga Swiatek deserves better, it's quite sad at this point" - Fans frustrated by Pole's reported kit for US Open series by Roger Federer-backed On

Fans recently got a look at what is reportedly Iga Swiatek's kit for the upcoming US Open series. Many were unimpressed with the designs and were quick to let their frustrations show with the Pole's sponsor, the Roger Federer-backed On.Swiatek has been associated with On since March 2023, when she became the first high-profile tennis star to join the brand. Since then, the former World No.1 has consistently been seen sporting the company's footwear and apparel. On, which is based in Switzerland, also has the approval of tennis legend Roger Federer, who owns a 3% equity in the company.Recently, fans got a look at Iga Swiatek's reported kit for the US Open. Many criticised On for the designs of the outfits, with one fan on X writing,“I’m sorry but Iga deserves better likeee it's quite sad atp.”Another X user expressed a similar disappointment with the kit, writing,“The way On makes even Nike kits look creative is crazy.”Here is how other fans reacted to Iga Swiatek’s supposed kit for the US Open:“Let's try to make it as boring as possible,” one fan wrote.“There is something seriously wrong with whoever designs for on... gray??? Really?? That's the best you could come up with you??” another added.“I’m about to barge into on hq and demand they give me the job of designer. So what if my degree is in costume design I'm sure it translates well enough for me to figure out something better than the shit they've been throwing at us,” one X user commented.“If Iga’s gonna be winning more slams she either needs to leave On or get her own custom well made designs, she’s unforch had no memorable slam winning kits with on and I won’t allow this to continue,” yet another fan chimed in.Iga Swiatek set to return to action at the National Bank OpenSwiatek at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Iga Swiatek delivered some incredible performances in her grass-court season this year. She kicked off her season with a runners up finish at the Bad Homburg Open.Up next, she arrived in England for the Wimbledon Championships. There, the Polish star began her campaign with wins over Polina Kudermetova, Cathy McNally, Danielle Collins, and Clara Tauson. She beat Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals and Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. In the summit clash, Swiatek got the better of Amanda Anisimova to lift her first-ever Wimbledon trophy.Now, Iga Swiatek is set to begin her hard-court season at the National Bank Open. The event is scheduled to take place between July 26 and August 7 and will feature the likes of Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and more in action.