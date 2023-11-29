Iga Swiatek dominating WTA Tour on bagels and breadsticks awarded during 2023 season prompts hilarious reaction from Daria Kasatkina

Iga Swiatek's stunning dominance during the 2023 season was also reflected in an interesting statistic - bagels and breadsticks. The bagels and breadsticks statistic tallies the number of 6-0 (bagels) and 6-1 (breadsticks) wins a player picks up in a season. Swiatek's numbers for 2023 prompted a hilarious reaction from Daria Kasatkina.
Swiatek, who finished the 2023 season as the top-ranked women's tennis player after defeating Jessica Pegula by a 6-1, 6-0 margin in the WTA Finals, regularly overwhelmed her opponents with similar scorelines all season.
Unsurprisingly, Swiatek leads the bagels and breadsticks tally for 2023 by a substantial margin, having won sets with 6-0 and 6-1 scorelines a whopping 54 times.
Daria Kasatkina, whose bagels and breadsticks tally for the 2023 season is 16, had an interesting reaction to the post. Kasatkina posted an animated GIF of a cat exclaiming "huh", much to the delight of fans who chose to respond to the amusing post with some humor of their own.
Coco Gauff, who clinched her first and only win against Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters, registered scorelines of 6-0 and 6-1 on 23 occasions during the 2023 season.
Interestingly, Aryna Sabalenka, who wrested the World No. 1 position from Swiatek for a couple of months, is level with Gauff in the bagels and breadsticks numbers.
Zheng Qinwen of China has a tally of 20 while 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Jelena Ostapenko are level at 19.
At the WTA Finals alone, Swiatek bageled Marketa Vondrousova (7-6 [3], 6-0), Coco Gauff (6-0, 7-5), and Pegula (6-1, 6-0) while also getting past Ons Jabeur by a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline to end the season on a high.
How has Daria Kasatkina fared against Iga Swiatek?
While Daria Kasatkina and Iga Swiatek did not square off during the 2023 season, the two have faced each other a total of six times in the past.
Kasatkina triumphed against Swiatek in their first encounter at Eastbourne in 2021 with the scoreline 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.
Swiatek tilted the scales a year later at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win. The Pole also overpowered Kasatkina 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships that same year.
They met for a third time in 2022 at the Qatar Open, where Swiatek defeated Kasatkina 6-3, 6-0 in the second round en route to her second WTA 1000 title.
Swiatek, who was the top seed at Roland Garros in 2022, beat Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the 2022 French Open semi-finals.
A 6-2, 6-3 triumph over the Russian in the 2022 WTA Finals meant that Iga Swiatek now leads the head-to-head numbers against Kasatkina 5-1.