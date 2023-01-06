Iga Swiatek downplays crying after Jessica Pegula loss, reveals she felt "helpless" on court

Iga Swiatek stated that she felt helpless during her semifinal match against World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the 2023 United Cup.

The American No. 1 dispatched the Pole in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) in just 71 minutes to register her first win over the World No. 1 in over three years. After the encounter, Swiatek was spotted crying profusely on her bench.

Asked about the reason behind her tears during the post-match press conference, Swiatek said that she didn't show up physically or mentally for the match and could not problem-solve her way out of the match.

"Because I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn't able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve. So it's always hard when you lose, especially when you're kind of playing for the team and your country," she said.

The 21-year-old claimed that it was not the first time that she had let her tears out after a loss.

"So I was just sad. But, you know, it's not the first time I cried after a lost match. Nothing special," she added.

"It was pretty hard for me to find any spot where I could come back" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek plays a backhand in her semi-final match against Jessica Pegula

While disappointed with the defeat, Iga Swiatek praised Jessica Pegula for playing a "perfect" match. She stated that the American was one of the best players int he world and that she did not give the Pole any chance to mount a comeback.

"Well, for sure she played I think like a perfect match, and it was pretty hard for me to find any spot where I could come back because she really didn't let me do that. So congrats to her," she said.

"I mean, for sure, you know, she's one of the best players in the world, so you have to be really on top of your game to win against Jessie. It was always like that, even last season, you know," she added.

The three-time Grand Slam champion mentioned that she was surprised by her level of play and her inability to step up during the match.

"So I'm not kind of surprised, because I know what she can do. But I'm more surprised with, I don't know, I just wasn't able to kind of step up to her game today or even do as I did, you know, usually, be more proactive, because I was just missing too much. So it happens," she added.

Poll : 0 votes