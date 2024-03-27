Iga Swiatek's recent appearance in Tennis TV's 'Who Wore This?' video segment has delighted fans online.

Tennis TV recently released a video on their social media that featured an ensemble of players including the likes of Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and many others who were asked to guess the players who wore different famous outfits at the Miami Open over the years.

The first outfit to be featured was one worn by Venus Williams. Swiatek hilariously guessed pop star Katy Perry as the person who wore it.

"I have no idea, umm... so I'll (say) Katy Perry," Swiatek said.

The Pole was immediately corrected by the Tennis TV team who told her that the list only featured tennis players.

Another outfit that featured on the list was Bethanie Matek-Sands', who wore a white top with cherry patterns on it. Though it initially confused many of the players featured in the segment, many of them correctly guessed the American's name.

Swiatek also correctly guessed Mattek-Sands. The Pole also expressed her desire to wear a similar outfit, but with a watermelon pattern.

"I would wear watermelon, but cherries are fine as well," she said.

Fans took to social media to react to the 22-year-old's hilarious answers. Writing on X, one fan stated that the Pole was unintentionally funny.

"Iga is so funny even when she is not trying to be," they wrote.

Another fan hinted at On (Swiatek's kit partners) and other brands to step up their kit game.

"This is so amazing. WTA WHEN??? Iga is so cute lol. Too bad about watermelon kits cuz you know Off is a flop... Looking at you too Uniqlo/Lacoste like Novak won 6 times yet those kits were plain blue and boring as f***," they wrote.

Here are some other reactions from fans:

Iga Swiatek's Sunshine Double run comes to an end

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek was looking to capture her second Sunshine Double this year at the Miami Open. The Pole was dominant at the BNP Paribas in Indian Wells earlier this month, winning the tournament without dropping a single set. The World No. 1 looked to replicate her form at the Miami Open.

After seeing off Camila Giorgi and Linda Noskova in her opening two rounds in Miami, Swiatek was eliminated by Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets in the fourth round, putting an end to her Sunshine Double hopes. The Pole is scheduled to compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.