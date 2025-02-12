Iga Swiatek gets honest about how she managed to survive early days after finding out about doping ban amid fear of public backlash

Iga Swiatek recently opened up about the challenges she faced following her positive doping test in 2024. The WTA star acknowledged the significant mental and psychological toll of the ban but credited the strong support of her loved ones for helping her overcome the ordeal.

Swiatek withdrew from the WTA's late-season Asian tournaments back in September 2024. The Pole cited 'personal matters as the reason behind her mysterious absence. However, it was later revealed that she had actually been serving a one-month ban after testing positive for banned substance trimetazidine. Presenting a reason for the positive test, she mentioned it was because of a contaminated non-prescription medicine.

Iga Swiatek recently reflected on how she coped during the early days after knowing of the one-month ban. She explained how the support from her loved ones turned out to be a life-saving element.

"For sure, it wasn’t easy to keep everything inside. On the other hand, I had my support team and my family as well. So I think it’s important for your closest ones to be there when you need them," the 23-year-old told New York Times.

The WTA star also unveiled being worried about her social image, as a worldwide audience was to witness the news.

"Also, I know that it would be tricky if the info got out to the public earlier because without the proper explanation and actually without the whole process that happened afterwards, of me proving that I’m not guilty… I think without this, people will judge me straight away,” she added.

Nick Kyrgios was one of the few in the tennis community who criticized Swiatek for her positive doping test. However, several others stepped up to support her during the tough time and therefore balanced out the criticism.

Iga Swiatek looks forward to the future with deep inspiration from Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek recently praised Rafael Nadal for his incredible dominance in tennis. The WTA star dismissed the idea of labeling him only as a clay-court specialist. Instead, she mentioned that the ATP legend excelled on all surfaces with a commendable grip.

"It was the same with Rafa (Nadal). Everybody always talked about clay, but like he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time) basically on every surface. Also winning Wimbledon twice. Not every player can have these results on even one surface. This is something that people are focusing on, and I am talking about this as well, because clay is where I have the most fun, but I love hard courts as well. And I feel like I have my weapons and I can use them," she said, in an interview with The Athletic.

She also expressed her desire to replicate the Spaniard's varied dominance.

"I want to be an all surface player for sure," she added.

Iga Swiatek has won ten out of 12 matches so far this season. The Pole is currently competing at the Qatar Open, where she is vying for a fourtj consecutive title.

