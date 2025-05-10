Iga Swiatek gets honest about things she's doing 'wrong' in curt press conference after Italian Open loss vs Danielle Collins

Iga Swiatek reflected on her current form after she faced a crushing defeat to Danielle Collins in the third round of the Italian Open. The Pole was defeated in a shocking 6-1, 7-5 by the American, which ended her run at the tournament this season.

The five-time Grand Slam Champion has been facing a series of losses this season and also played lofty shots throughout her game on Saturday. In addition to this, she lacked control of her movements, which gave Collins a benefit as she quickly recovered from her weak serving and eventually clinched a remarkable win.

During her press interaction after the match, she admitted that something was going wrong in the way she was playing and also introspected on her gradually degrading form.

"For sure it hasn't been easy. For sure I'm doing something wrong. So I need to just regroup and kind change some stuff, had some advice from the team. I'll just try to do this," she said.

She further elaborated on falling back on her team, which is supportive of her in difficult times and provides her with the strength to endure emotional rollercoasters like this. She mentioned her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, who had been a great source of support for her even through her doping saga last year.

"Yeah, well, Daria, like everybody from my team. Yeah, we talked and came to some conclusions. So yeah, I'm just going to change my mindset a little bit," she added (via X/@chechaouen). "I don't know. Well, I think I just wasn't there to present to, like, fight and to compete. I focused on my mistakes. It's my mistake and I'm not doing things right. So yeah, the focus is on the wrong things from my side and I'll try to change that."

Iga Swiatek also opened up about her expectations as the second Grand Slam of the calendar, the French Open, draws closer.

Iga Swiatek's dimmed hopes ahead of the French Open

Iga Swiatek shakes hands with Danielle Collins at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek, known for her impeccable prowess on clay courts, has felt a bit out of touch throughout the season, particularly in the ongoing clay stint. She started her campaign on the surface with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, followed by a crushing semifinal loss at the Madrid Open.

This was further worsened by her defeat to Collins earlier on Saturday. After this, she spoke about what her expectations will look like at the Roland Garros.

"Obviously (indiscernible) because I'm not able to play my game. I'll just try to, you know, as I said, change my mindset a little bit, try to regroup and just focus day by day working," she said in her post-match media interaction.

Swiatek will look for a positive return as she gets back to the drawing board to recover from recurring losses.

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More