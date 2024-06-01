Iga Swiatek gets massive croissant as birthday gift from Roger Federer-backed On after Pole hilariously engages in conversation with rival Adidas

World No.1 Iga Swiatek turned 23 on May 31 She got a massive croissant from Swiss company On, which sponsors Swiatek’s shoes and apparel. Founded in 2010, On is also a brand where the legendary Roger Federer invested in back in 2021. Reports suggested that he invested nearly 200 million dollars and has a three percent stake with the brand.

Earlier, Adidas shared a video of gifting Maria Sakkari a huge croissant. In the clip, Sakkari was heard saying:

“On no way, can I actually eat that? My fitness coach would not be happy. Oh, wow that is enormous.”

Swiatek was also left awestruck by the size of the croissant. She replied and wrote:

“OMG”.

Adidas had a cheeky response in store for Swiatek, which also involved her brand On. Adidas wrote:

Trending

“We will send you one. Just do not tell On.”

Enter caption

Swiatek was pleasantly surprised after she got the croissant from On. Sharing a picture of the croissant, she wrote:

“Wow… so, what’s with the croissant competition now? I love it. Thank you On.”

Expand Tweet

On her birthday, Roland Garros also shared a video where Swiatek can be seen cutting a big cake and celebrating the special occasion with a broad smile on her face.

Iga Swiatek secures big win over Marie Bouzkova on her birthday

Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open

The audience present at the Philippe-Chatrier sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for Swiatek, who soaked in the applauses from the capacity crowd. She had every reason to cheer as sha made her way through to the fourth round of the women’s singles after beating Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova in straight sets.

Swiatek had her fair share of emotional ups and downs this season. After winner her second-round win against Naomi Osaka where she also saved a match point, she was seen crying inconsolably, the video of which went viral. The Pole admitted that she feared making an early exit from the clay-court major.

“Maybe I was crying because there are cameras on the gym. Well, just overwhelmed with emotions. I honestly thought that I'm going to be out of the tournament. Even though I felt something on court, it kind of hit me after. I was happy that I won, but I still felt like I was really on the edge. I just cried,” Swiatek told the Roland Garros Press.

In her fourth-round match on Sunday, Iga Swiatek will be up against Russia’s Anastasia Potapova, who beat Wang Xinyu in the third round.