Iga Swiatek gets special honor ahead of Italian Open thanks to her favorite dessert

Iga Swiatek recently received a special honor due to her favorite dessert ahead of the Italian Open 2025. The Pole will be the second seed and the defending champion at the final WTA 1000 of the European clay swing.

It is no secret to Swiatek's fans how big a fan she is of the Italian coffee dessert, tiramisu. However, there is one spot in particular that she believes serves the best tiramisu. The three-time Italian Open champion treats herself to a tiramisu from this place whenever she lifts the coveted trophy, which is called Ristorante La Vittoria.

La Vittoria has now decided to honor the Pole in a very special way by naming their tiramisu, 'Iga Swiatek's Tiramisu', and also credited her for the dessert's significant rise in popularity.

"One dessert rises above the rest: our 'Mamma's Tiramisu.' Its fame soared thanks to Polish tennis star Iga Świątek, who fell in love with it during a trip to Rome. Upon returning home, she shared her enthusiasm, sparking a phenomenon in Poland. For Polish visitors, La Vittoria has become a must-visit destination to savor what they fondly call the famous 'Iga Świątek's Tiramisu.'" (via ristorantelavittoria.com)

Funnily, during the trophy presentation of the 2024 Italian Open, Swiatek joked with the organizers, asking them to put a tiramisu inside her trophy if she wins the event again. After winning the French Open, the Pole lifted the lid off the Suzanne Lenglen Cup, which sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans as well.

Coming to tennis, Swiatek will be looking to gain some much-needed momentum at the Italian Open, with her fourth title win.

Iga Swiatek will fight for her fourth title at the Italian Open 2025

Iga Swiatek after winning the 2024 Italian Open - Source: Getty

Second seed Iga Swiatek will receive a bye into the second round of the 2025 Italian Open and will kick off her title defense against the winner of the match between Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Elina Avanesyan. The Pole will also be on the hunt for a fourth title in Rome, having won the coveted event in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

A triumph will be crucial for her as Swiatek is suffering from a title drought, with her last title coming at the 2024 French Open. Though she has been making it to the latter stages of the tournaments consistently, she hasn't quite managed to get her hands on a trophy.

Iga Swiatek is still comfortably placed fourth in the race to the 2025 WTA Finals, but could tumble down the ranking from second to fourth if she has a poor outing in Rome.

