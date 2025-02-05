Iga Swiatek gives a glimpse of excruciating workout regime as Pole looks to put Australian Open 2025 heartbreak behind

Iga Swiatek gave a glimpse of her excruciating workout regime, as she looks to move on from her 2025 Australian Open heartbreak. The Pole headed into the Melbourne Major as the second seed and one of the favorites, however, her dream was ended by eventual Madison Keys in a highly enthralling three-set semifinal.

Though Swiatek might still be disappointed with her Australian Open defeat, she has resumed her training and seems to be going all out this time. She gave fans a look into her intense training schedule via her Instagram stories.

Swiatek amusingly added an 'I'm dead' gif to suggest her level of exhaustion.

Swiatek had a phenomenal run in the Middle East last season. She lifted the WTA 1000 trophy in Doha after defeating Elena Rybakina in the final. She reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lost to Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.

However, Iga Swiatek didn't stop there. The 23-year-old then won the title in Indian Wells and continued her dominance on clay by winning the WTA 1000 in Madrid and Rome, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in both finals. She also completed a three-peat at the French Open.

"I wouldn't say like I flopped or that I should have won," Iga Swiatek opens up about Australian Open SF defeat

After two hours and 35 minutes of power-packed tennis, Madison Keys defeated Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) in the 2025 Australian Open semifinal. During the post-match press conference, Swiatek discussed the happenings of the match and touched upon her miserable second set.

"It was tight, you know, from the beginning. And the second set for sure, like, it was something that I just wanted to forget about and get back to my game, you know?" Swiatek said.

The World No. 2 felt that she gave it her all on the court.

"So I would say, yeah, this first set and third set where I feel like I was playing, you know, my tennis," she continued. "Maybe, okay, it wasn't like a 100% control as on previous matches. Still, I think I played good, but she played better. And so I would say like I did everything I could so I woudn't say like I flopped or that I should have won."

Swiatek will compete at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open next, where she will be the second seed. Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, and others will also join her. The tournament will begin on February 9.

