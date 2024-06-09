Iga Swiatek gives a shout out to "mighty" Serena Williams after matching the American's US Open achievement with hat-trick at French Open

Iga Swiatek recently gave a shout-out to "mighty" Serena Williams after matching the American's record. By securing her third consecutive title at the 2024 French Open, the World No.1 made history as the first woman since Williams, who won US Open titles from 2012 to 2014, to claim three consecutive trophies at any Grand Slam event.

Swiatek secured her fourth title at Roland Garros and fifth Grand Slam title overall by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in just 68 minutes at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The top seed had defeated players like Naomi Osaka, Marie Bouzkova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Coco Gauff on her way to the final.

This win was Swiatek's 21st consecutive win at the clay court Major, a streak that began in 2022. This achievement placed her in the fourth position on the list of longest winning streaks at the tournament in the Open Era, following tennis legends like Chris Evert, Monica Seles, and Justine Henin.

In addition to this remarkable feat, Iga Swiatek also equaled Serena Williams' record of winning three consecutive titles at any Major. Williams had previously achieved this at the US Open from 2012-2014, defeating Victoria Azarenka (2012 and 2013) and Caroline Wozniacki (2014).

Reacting to the same, Iga Swiatek praised Serena Williams, calling her "mighty."

"Mighty @serenawilliams 👑 ," Swiatek posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Iga Swiatek: "My goal is to be a better player and I feel that I am a better player than last year"

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open

Speaking after her win over Jasmine Paolini in the final of the 2024 French Open, Iga Swiatek stated that she has achieved more than she has ever expected. Therefore, the Pole is taking every match as it comes, enjoying them and savoring every title she earns along the way.

Swiatek articulated that she aspires to continually improve as a player and was proud of the progress she has made over the past year. She stated that she believes she has evolved into a stronger player compared to her previous self.

"I already achieved much more than I ever expected, so I am just doing everything step by step really, enjoying every match and every title. My goal is to be a better player and I feel that I am a better player than last year for example. So, I'm just proud of that," Swiatek told Maria Taylor of NBC Sports.

The 2024 French Open was Swiatek's fifth title of the season. She has previously won the Qatar Open, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

