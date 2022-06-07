Iga Swiatek goes past Serena Williams' WTA ranking points tally & becomes first player in 21st century to cross 7000 points in 1st half of the year after Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek has overtaken Serena Williams to become the first player in the 21st century to earn over 7000 WTA ranking points throughout the first half of the season after Roland Garros.

Williams earned 6855 ranking points in the first half of the year while Swiatek bagged 7290 points in the first half of the season.

"Never before since 2001 (couldn't find numbers for before that) a woman had gained more than 7000 points in the race after Roland Garros, even when converting points prior to 2014 to the current system. Iga has now 7290! The previous record was 6855 from Serena in 2013," Juan Ignacio posted on Twitter.

"Never before since 2001 (couldn't find numbers for before that) a woman had gained more than 7000 points in the race after Roland Garros, even when converting points prior to 2014 to the current system. Iga has now 7290! The previous record was 6855 from Serena in 2013," Juan Ignacio posted on Twitter.

The Pole won her maiden Slam at the 2020 French Open and was ranked No. 54. She defeated Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win the French Open for the second time and has now won six titles and 35 matches on the trot this year. Her winning streak began all the way in Doha in February and the Pole is yet to lose a match since.

Swiatek rose to occupy the top slot in the women's rankings after former World No. 1 and 2022 Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty retired. She reached the summit of the WTA rankings after getting past Viktorija Golubic in the second round of the Miami Open earlier this year.

2022 Świątek

2013 Serena

2012 Sharápova

2003 Henin Clijsters

2001 Capriati



Other players to have earned more than 6000 ranking points in the first half of the year include Maria Sharapova (2012), Belgian greats Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters (both in 2003) and Jennifer Capriati (2001).

Other players to have earned more than 6000 ranking points in the first half of the year include Maria Sharapova (2012), Belgian greats Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters (both in 2003) and Jennifer Capriati (2001).

Serena's 34-match unbeaten streak bettered by Swiatek at French Open

Serena with the 2013 French Open trophy

Incidentally, Serena's 34-match unbeaten streak from 2013 was bettered by the Pole en route to her second French Open title.

She's leveled Serena Williams' insane 34-match unbeaten run and looks the huge favorite for Saturday's final.



Incidentally, Serena's 34-match unbeaten streak from 2013 was bettered by the Pole en route to her second French Open title.

The American began a phenomenal run at the Sony Open in Miami, defeating Maria Sharapova in the finals. She overcame the Russian once again to win the Mutua Madrid Open a few weeks later.

After getting past sister Venus Williams in the semifinals of the Family Circle Cup, Serena Williams overcame Jelena Jankovic to win the title.

Victoria Azarenka failed to stop the former World No. 1 in the final of the Italian Open, while Maria Sharapova lost to the 23-time Slam winner once again at Roland Garros.

Sabine Lisicki was the player who finally ended the three-time French Open champion's run in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Sabine Lisicki was the player who finally ended the three-time French Open champion's run in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Swiatek equalled Serena's record after her semifinal win against Daria Kasatkina and went past the tally after overcoming Coco Gauff to win the 2022 French Open. She is currently tied with Venus Williams at 35 matches won consecutively and is concurrently the longest winning streak recorded in the 21st century.

