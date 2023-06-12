For all her prowess on clay, Iga Swiatek - fresh off her third title at Roland Garros - knows that she's not necessarily a favorite at Wimbledon next month, as her grasscourt game remains a work in progress.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a sublime fortnight in the French capital, dropping her only set in seven matches in the final against first-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Muchova. Nevertheless, Swiatek recovered from the setback to reign supreme at Roland Garros, becoming the first woman to defend their title at the claycourt Major since Justine Henin in 2007.

It was Swiatek's fourth Major title in as many Grand Slam finals, joining Monica Seles, Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka as the only players in the Open Era to do so.

In a conversation with Mats Wilander on Eurosport, Swiatek opened up about an 'emotional' final and her satisfaction with handling the pressure to emerge triumphant:

“It was a pretty emotional final. Some finals that I have played they were kind of one way, so in terms of that and handling the pressure and what’s at stake - even though you try not to think about it, it’s at the back of your mind - this was the toughest one.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming grasscourt swing culminating at Wimbledon, the World No. 1 acknowledged the unique challenge awaiting her:

“Grasscourt season is something I haven't figured out yet. So Wimbledon is always a different challenge to any of the other Slams."

In three previous visits to SW19, Swiatek's best run is a fourth-round appearance in 2021. She made the third round last year.

"Winning Slams gives you confidence that you can do it again" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is now a four-time Grand Slam winner.

Buoyed by her successful run at Roland Garros, especially after an emotionally draining final, Iga Swiatek is understandably proud of herself.

“I just feel really proud of myself as these weeks weren’t easy, like in today’s final with a lot of up and downs, but I’m just really happy I could keep my discipline, keep my focus and go for it, and I’m really proud of myself,” Swiatek said.

Throwing down the gauntlet to the chasing pack, the Pole said that she would take the confidence of winning Slams to make a deep run on grass, a surface that has never been her forte.

"I would say winning Slams, it gives you kind of confidence that you can do it again on one hand, but on the other hand, everybody is watching you, everyone is targeting your back so you feel that a little bit and the pressure is bigger," she said.

If she can survive the first week, Iga Swiatek could be more than a handful at the business end of Wimbledon.

