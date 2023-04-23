Iga Swiatek hailed Aryna Sabalenka for the pair's burgeoning rivalry after beating the reigning Australian Open champion in the Stuttgart final on Sunday. It was the first claycourt final featuring the Top-2 players on the WTA Tour in a decade.

The top seeds served up a contest befitting of the occasion in a rematch of their title clash a year ago. A lone break of serve - in the eighth game - sufficed as Swiatek grabbed the opener.

Another break at the start of the second set was enough as the World No. 1, who saved a lone break point against her, lifted her 13th career singles title. That marked the third time she successfully defended a title.

Following the near two-hour clash, Swiatek lauded the 'consistent' Sabalenka in her on-court interview and the pair's flourishing rivalry:

"I'm really happy that we are so consistent and we can play so many amazing matches together because I think the fans are enjoying it, and it was such a high intensity. I want to thank my team because, it's been such an intense time, last couple of weeks and tough decisions sometimes, but I'm so happy that we're making the right decisions because of you.

She jokingly added that her dad would choose the new Porsche car awarded to the winner every year:

"And well, sorry and thank you to my family as well. My dad, he's gonna choose the car probably."

Iga Swiatek is now 5-2 against the World No. 2, who remains the No. 1 in the race for the WTA Finals.

"I'll be coming back every year because I love this tournament" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek defended her Stuttgart title.

Iga Swiatek had an underwhelming start to the year, considering the standards she set for herself after her staggering exploits last year.

Nevertheless, she has come into her own on clay, extending her perfect record in Stuttgart to 8-0. Following her second straight success at the indoor claycourt event, the 21-year-old said that she loves the tournament because of the atmosphere:

"Thank you to thank you for the tournament for, obviously, congrats for your anniversary. It's a pretty exciting time. And, yeah, you know, I'll be coming back probably every year because I love this tournament, the atmosphere here guys because of you."

She continued:

"I hope you're gonna (cheer) me in tournaments and just support and, last but not least, thank you to my sponsors. I have a really wonderful time working and, you keep my motivation up. So thank you again."

Iga Swiatek is now 20-4 on the season and 13-3 in WTA finals.

