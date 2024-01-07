Iga Swiatek honored as Best Polish Athlete of the Year for 2nd year in a row

Iga Swiatek has been crowned the Best Polish Athlete of the Year 2023 for the second consecutive time. The prestigious award ceremony was organized by Poland's oldest sports newspaper, Przeglad Sportowy, which recognizes the achievements and contributions of Polish sportspeople across various disciplines.

Swiatek had another stellar 2023 season on the WTA tour, winning six titles, including her third French Open crown and her first WTA Finals trophy. She also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Swiatek received the Best Polish Athlete of the Year award at the 89th Polish Sports Personality of the Year gala, which was held on Saturday evening in Warsaw. The 22-year-old, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to her participation in the 2024 United Cup in Australia, sent a video message thanking the voters. The award was received by her father Tomasz Swiatek.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek faced tough competition for the award, as she was up against a few other outstanding Polish athletes such as Bartosz Zmarzlik, the speedway rider who won his fourth world championship in 2023, and Aleksander Sliwka, the volleyball player who led Poland to the silver medal at the European Championship.

A look into Iga Swiatek’s performance in the 2024 United Cup so far

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 United Cup

Iga Swiatek had been unstoppable in the 2024 United Cup, leading Poland to the final of the mixed-team event in Sydney.

Swiatek had won all five of her singles matches, four of which were in straight sets. She has also teamed up with compatriot Hubert Hurkacz, to win two of her mixed doubles matches.

Swiatek defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia of Team Brazil, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Team Spain, and Zheng Qinwen of Team China. Poland topped Group A and advanced to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Swiatek faced Caroline Garcia of Team France. The Pole overcame a slow start to win, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, while Hurkacz beat Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 7-5, giving Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the final, Iga Swiatek met Angelique Kerber of Team Germany, a three-time Grand Slam winner and former World No. 1. The Pole showed no nerves and dominated the match from start to finish, winning 6-3, 6-0. However, Hurkacz lost to Alexander Zverev in men's singles, 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4.

In mixed doubles, the Polish pair lost to Laura Siegemund and Zverev in a three-set thriller, thus losing the title.