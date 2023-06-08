Iga Swiatek expressed satisfaction at being able to perform consistently at the French Open. Swiatek was in action against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the 2023 Roland Garros semifinal on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 8. In what was her toughest match in Paris this year, the World No. 1 needed two hours and nine minutes to defeat Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (9-7).

The Pole saved a set point in the second-set tiebreak and lost eight games in all, the most she has lost in six matches this fortnight, to go through to her third French Open final and fourth at a Grand Slam.

In an on-court interview after the match, Swiatek stated that she was happy to do well in Paris every year.

“Honestly, it's just tough to play such a long tournament. I'm pretty happy that I'm able to play consistently and every year have a good result here. So I'm pretty excited for Saturday [the final] and we'll see how it's gonna go,” she said.

When asked how she managed to beat her toughest opponent in Paris this year, Swiatek praised Haddad Maia's game and stated that she had to be alert for every point as she knew the momentum could shift very quickly.

“Oh my God. I don’t know [what made the difference in the match today], it's a question right after the match. For sure she's using the fact that she's lefty. And she has really nice game for claycourt, with a lot of topspin, but she can also play flat and aggressive,” she explained.

“For sure it wasn't easy and she's a fighter, she showed that on every match she played here. So I knew that I have to be ready for every game because the momentum can change pretty quickly. I'm just glad that I was solid. I tried to push on every point and I'm happy that I worked,” she added.

With the win, Iga Swiatek became the first woman to reach back-to-back French Open finals since Simona Halep (2017 and 2018) and the youngest woman to do so since Ana Ivanovic (2007 and 2008).

With World No. 1 rank secured, Iga Swiatek takes on Karolina Muchova in 2023 French Open final

Karolina Muchova awaits Iga Swiatek in the 2023 French Open final

Iga Swiatek will take on first-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Muchova in the championship match at the 2023 French Open.

When Swiatek won her maiden Major at Roland Garros in 2020, she didn't drop a single set en route to the final. This year, she has repeated the feat, though she came very close to losing a set against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Muchova's defeat of Aryna Sabalenka in the other semifinal, coupled with Swiatek's win against Haddad Maia, means that the Pole will continue her reign as the World No. 1 after Paris.

Iga Swiatek and Muchova have faced each other once on the tour before, in the Prague Open and then a WTA International event in 2019. The Czech defeated the then-17-year-old Swiatek 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round.

The final on Saturday, June 10, promises to be an entertaining affair as both players head into the match with hard-fought, satisfying semifinal wins.

