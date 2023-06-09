Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Karolina Muchova in the final of the 2023 French Open, their second meeting on the WTA Tour.

While Swiatek downed Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(7), in the semifinals on Thursday, Muchova pulled off a stunning upset against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The Czech prevailed 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 to secure passage to her maiden Grand Slam final.

Looking ahead to the clash at her post-match press conference, Swiatek was all praise for Muchova, adding that she watches Muchova play more often than most other players on tour.

A big fan of the World No. 43's versatile game, Iga Swiatek added that she really respects Muchova, hailing her as a player who 'can do anything' on the court:

"I still feel like I know Karolina's game anyway because I played many practices with her since 2019, and I also watch her actually more than most of the players. Just a coincidence, but it happened."

"And I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she's I feel like a player who can do anything, you know. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game," Iga Swiatek said.

In their lone previous meeting, Muchova took down the World No. 1 in three sets at the 2019 Prague Open. This time, though, Iga Swiatek is confident of faring better:

"She plays with that kind of, I don't know, freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches, and I feel like I know her game pretty well. But obviously on matches, it's a little bit different, and I'll be ready no matter what," Iga Swiatek said.

"I just like to kind of be open to a challenge" - Iga Swiatek on her French Open final clash against Karolina Muchova

Swiatek is into her third Roland Garros final.

Interestingly, Swiatek reckons it's far easier for her to take on a player like Karolina Muchova, someone she respects a lot, compared to someone she doesn't like so much.

Not a big fan of the "negative emotions" that come with playing somebody like that, Swiatek is glad for the challenge she will come up against Muchova on Saturday.

"Well, I don't like having all these kind of negative emotions when I enter a match against somebody I may not like as much as other players. So I would say it's a little bit easier, because I don't like this negative motivation, you know. I just like to kind of be open to a challenge, and that's the way I feel before a match with Karolina," Iga Swiatek said.

While a title run in Paris will give Muchova her maiden Grand Slam title, Swiatek will be aiming for her third French Open trophy and fourth Major overall.

