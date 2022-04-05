Iga Swiatek invites Rafael Nadal on a roadtrip

New World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wants her idol Rafael Nadal to be her partner on a roadtrip, along with best friend Kaja Juvan and doubles ace Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The Pole was quizzed on the last player she would want to take a roadtrip with during Tennis Channel's 'Confessional Cart' segment at the Miami Open. Honest as ever, the 20-year-old bypassed the question as she didn't wish to be "mean" to her colleagues on the tour.

Swiatek was then asked who she would prefer to go on a roadtrip with instead. The first name that the newly-crowned Miami Open champion came up with was none other than the 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

The second player she chose was USA's Bethanie-Mattek Sands, a holder of nine Major titles in doubles. Bethanie and her husband Justin's exceptional culinary skills were the reason the Pole went for them.

"She and husband, they always cooked great food, so I would eat a lot, for sure," the top-ranked player remarked.

Lastly, Swiatek picked her best pal, 21-year-old Kaja Juvan, with whom she grew up on the tour.

Iga Swiatek celebrates her ascent to No. 1 spot with 'Sunshine Double'

Iga Swiatek kisses the Chris Evert World No. 1 trophy

Iga Swiatek has been on a roll since the start of the year. She blanked Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the Miami Open final on Saturday to become just the fourth woman to complete the 'Sunshine Double', joining Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

The 20-year-old is, of course, the youngest woman to accomplish the feat.

The win gave Swiatek her 17th consecutive win of the season, which includes titles at three WTA 1000 events - the Qatar Open, the BNP Paribas Open and now Miami.

With her latest triumph, the Pole has joined an exclusive club consisting of Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki as the only players to win three or more WTA 1000 titles in a season.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

🥇 It’s official today and I want to give myself, my family, my team, and partners a moment to celebrate it and to be happy about it... 🥇 It’s official today and I want to give myself, my family, my team, and partners a moment to celebrate it and to be happy about it... ⤵️ https://t.co/vK4v9NyHFj

Swiatek climbed to the pinnacle of the world rankings on Monday after Ashleigh Barty announced her sudden retirement last month. She is now the youngest player to make her No. 1 debut since Wozniacki in 2010.

With the European clay season about to start, the former French Open champion will be eager to maintain her level and add a second Slam title to her resume.

