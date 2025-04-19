Iga Swiatek issues clarification behind 'irritated' look after disappointing Jelena Ostapenko loss at Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek was honest in admitting the reason for her irritated look during her quarterfinal clash at the Stuttgart Open on April 19, 2025. After a 2-hour and 10-minute battle of tenacity, the Pole faced another loss to Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

This loss further extended the five-time Grand Slam champion's wait to win a trophy this season. Swiatek has been having a particularly difficult run this year, with consecutive losses in the final stages of the last few tournaments. In this match too, it seemed like the Pole didn't quite have control over her shots and especially struggled in the last set.

The 23-year-old appeared irritated during the match as she kept making errors and also had a vexed handshake with Ostapenko after the match. In the post-match press conference, she was asked if there was any particular reason she has struggled so much against Ostapenko, and whether she was irriated as a result. To this, she replied by saying (via @Strzewa91 on X):

Swiatek: Did I look irritated today?

Interviewer: Yes.

Swiatek: Much more than when I lose overall?

She added how that could have stemmed from making silly mistakes, while also highlighting how she failed to take advantage of Ostapenko's mistake which cost her the win.

"Well, I think today was a tight match, so for sure I had my chances to win. Before, like, for sure, like, these matches were different. Like, she went for it and she was smashing every ball kind of perfectly. Today she didn't, she made some mistakes. I had my chances. I just didn't use them," she added.

After a disappointing loss on a surface she is familiar with, it is back to the drawing board for Iga Swiatek as she looks to regain her form ahead of the French Open.

Iga Swiatek will be playing in Madrid next

Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025- Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek will look to recover from her loss at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix by competing in the Madrid Open, starting from April 21, 2025. Last year, she took on Aryna Sabalenka in the final and won the title.

However, this time she goes into the event on the back of some disappointing results by her lofty standards.

Swiatek has a 21-6 record for the year, and was eliminated in the semifinals at the Australian Open.

The Pole will look to assess her performance clearly before the French Open commences, as she will be eager to defend her Grand Slam title.

