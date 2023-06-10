Over the years, the WTA tour has rarely seen back-to-back champions at Grand Slams, a trend that Iga Swiatek broke at the French Open, a tournament she called her favorite.

Defending champion Swiatek took on maiden Grand Slam finalist Karolina Mochova in the title match at the 2023 Roland Garros on Saturday, June 10. She started strong, winning nine of the first 11 games before Muchova staged a comeback.

The Czech international took the second set and pushed the match into a deciding set, where Swiatek regrouped and successfully defended her title when Muchova double-faulted on match point. The World No.1 sealed a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win in close to three hours of action on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek is the first female player to defend her Slam title since Serena Williams at the 2014 US Open. In Paris, no woman had achieved that feat since Justine Henin in 2006.

In the post-match title presentation, Swiatek professed her love for the tournament, where she is now a three-time champion.

“I know I've been saying that every year but it's not about really the performance. I really love being here and basically it's my favorite place on tour. So thank you guys,” she said.

The Pole also thanked everyone involved in the tournament for making her feel at home and ensuring she's always eagerly looking forward to a return.

“Everybody, tournament organizers, sponsors, people who are working behind the scenes as Karolina said. Really you're making this tournament so great for us that it's always a pleasure to come back and just give 100%. So thank you guys,” she expressed.

Swiatek also expressed her gratitude to her team for their efforts and for putting up with her even though she was, as she declared, "such a pain".

“I wouldn't be here without my team. So really thank you guys. Sorry for being such a pain in the…,” she said with a laugh.

“I'm trying to do better. I know that we won this tournament but it's not easy and being on tour for a couple of weeks without breaks, it’s tough. So I'm really happy that we can feel satisfied right now and just celebrate. Thank you to my family as well. So many people who came from Poland. I really feel the love. Thank you guys,” she added.

Swiatek entered Paris this year with two things to defend, her Roland Garros title and her World No.1 ranking. She now leaves the City of Light with both firmly in her grasp.

Iga Swiatek wins 2023 French Open, etches her name in history

Iga Swiatek is a four-time Grand Slam champion.

Iga Swiatek has taken part in four Grand Slam finals to date and has won them all 1 US Open 2022, and French Open 2020, 2022, and 2023. She is only the third woman in the Open Era, after Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka, to win each of her first four Major finals.

With her triumph at Roland Garros this year, Swiatek also became the youngest player since Seles to win consecutive titles in Paris. Additionally, she is the youngest to win a fourth Major title since Serena Williams at the 2002 US Open.

Only Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, and Justine Henin have won more titles at the clay Slam than Swiatek, who also has an incredible 93.3 winning percentage at the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes