Iga Swiatek lifts second French Open trophy, ties Venus Williams' 35-match win streak

Iga Swiatek made quick work of American teenage sensation Coco Gauff to win the 2022 French Open title, her second Grand Slam trophy. With her 35th straight win, the Pole ties Venus Williams for the longest streak on the WTA Tour since 2000.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Score

Swiatek reclaimed the French Open title, which she first won in 2020, following a clinical 6-1, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday.

The World No. 1 is also tied with Venus for third overall across the men's and women's tours, just behind Novak Djokovic (43 in 2011) and Roger Federer (42 in 2006).

wta @WTA INVINCIBLE IGA



INVINCIBLE IGA @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! 🏆 INVINCIBLE IGA 🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! https://t.co/V99DalzqH3

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Winner

Swiatek sustained her mastery over Coco Gauff as she improved their head-to-head to 3-0. She first prevailed over Gauff in Rome last year and then in Miami this year, winning both in straight sets.

Story continues below ad

This is her sixth straight trophy this season and matched former World No. 1s Venus Williams (2000) and Justine Henin (2007-08) with the most consecutive tournaments won in the 2000s.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 6 - Iga #Swiatek has equalled the record of consecutive tournaments won in the 2000s (Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros) after Venus Williams in 2000 and Justine Henin in 2007-2008. Musketeers. @WTA _insider 6 - Iga #Swiatek has equalled the record of consecutive tournaments won in the 2000s (Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros) after Venus Williams in 2000 and Justine Henin in 2007-2008. Musketeers.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/4ZG4E3p8pC

She won her first title this season in Doha followed by a rare Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami, before raising the trophies in Stuttgart, Rome and now the French Open.

The 21-year-old improved her record in the WTA Tour finals to 9-1, with her sole loss coming in her maiden final three years ago.

Story continues below ad

Match Recap

Swiatek displayed her dominance early on, breaking Gauff to start the match and went on to take a 2-0 lead.

The 18-year-old American, the youngest finalist in the tournament in 21 years, showed her resilience in the third game, saving four break points. But she misfired from her forehand twice to hand Swiatek the break for 3-0 in the near seven-and-a-half minute game.

The American finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth game as she fended off another scare, as the 21-year-old threatened at deuce. Gauff struck a backhand winner and forced her foe into a forehand error to hold at 4-1.

Story continues below ad

But that was the last game she took as the 21-year-old went on to bag the next two and seal the opener.

Determined to turn the match around, Gauff opened the second set with a break and jumped to a 2-0 lead. The fightback, however, was shortlived as her opponent quickly recovered lost ground.

Story continues below ad

Swiatek held in the next and earned the break back thereafter as Gauff faltered with a double fault and a wayward forehand.

With the momentum on her side, Swiatek held serve at love capped with a forehand winner to snatch the lead at 3-2.

She pocketed the next two games and threatened to break Gauff anew as she forced a deuce in the eighth game. But the American, fighting to stay in the set and the match, made a last-ditch effort and held as the Pole erred twice on her backhand.

A forehand winner by Gauff made it 15-all as Swiatek was serving for the championship. But she toughened up amid the pressure and strung up the next three points as she forced Gauff into three miscues en route to claiming her second Roland Garros crown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far