Iga Swiatek makes her feelings known on $324B-worth Elon Musk's attack on Polish foreign minister

Iga Swiatek recently expressed her views on Elon Musk's clash with Poland's foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, over the Armed Forces of Ukraine's use of Starlink's satellite internet system. The Pole was not well-versed in the issue but reiterated her stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Last Sunday (March 9), Sikorski drew the ire of SpaceX founder and X (formerly Twitter) owner Musk. The Polish minister responded to the American entrepreneur's claims that "the entire front line of the Ukrainian army would collapse if he turned Starlink off", insisting that Poland had paid around $50 million for the internet service and that they would look for other providers if the above threats persisted.

The foreign minister's sharp reply, in turn, led to the $324 billion-worth Musk (via Forbes) calling Sikorski a "small man" on his X handle. Against that background, Iga Swiatek was asked following her quarterfinal win in Indian Wells on Tuesday (March 11) to express her views on the above incident.

While the World No. 2 disclosed that she was aware of the Musk-Sikorski exchange, she strayed from giving an opinion on the political tussle between the USA and Poland. The 23-year-old did, however, restate her views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I know what happened on Twitter with our minister. But honestly, like, I don't feel I'm in the right spot to comment on politics. It's a pretty complicated world that we live in right now, and the tensions for sure are high," Iga Swiatek told the media on Tuesday. "I have been vocal about, you know, Ukraine and everybody knows my views. I have been playing with the ribbon for a long time at the beginning of the war."

Two years ago, Iga Swiatek disclosed that the Russia-Ukraine war had made her "emotional" and has occasionally commented on the issue since then.

Iga Swiatek: "As a Pole, from the beginning of war in Ukraine, I was emotional"

Iga Swiatek sports ribbon supporting Ukraine at Roland Garros 2022 | Image Source: Getty

The five-time Major winner said in April 2023 that the Ukrainian civilians' "suffering" had moved her to the extent where she felt it was important for "public figures" to speak out on the topic.

"War for me is not about politics, but about people's suffering, and that is why I decided to speak out. As a Pole, from the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I was emotional about this issue," Swiatek told Polish tabloid Wprost two years ago. "For me, it is important that we - athletes, public figures - have an impact on society. Our views shape others, and this can trigger change."

Swiatek beat Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1 in 58 minutes in her 2025 BNP Paribas Open Round of 16 match. The Pole will be eager to win her third title at the WTA 1000 tournament later this week.

