Iga Swiatek makes her feelings known after surviving Madison Keys bagel scare at Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek survived a major scare at the 2025 Madrid Open. The WTA No. 2 got bageled by reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the first set of the pair's quarterfinal clash in the Spanish capital. Ultimately though, the Pole emerged victorious after storming back into the contest and sealing the second and third sets with ease. After the match, Swiatek candidly reflected on losing the opening set 0-6.

Ad

Swiatek and Keys' Madrid Open quarterfinal matchup took place on Wednesday, April 30. The American dominated the first set and didn't let the Pole take a single game off of her. The five-time Major champion though, wasn't to be denied, as she clinched the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-2 respectively.

During her post-match, on-court interview, Iga Swiatek was asked about her feelings on getting bageled by Madison Keys in Madrid. Over the years, the Pole herself has frequently been in the news for registering 'bagels' or 6-0 set wins over her opponents. The defending Madrid Open champion's answer was brief, but through it, she expressed relief over losing the first set quickly (24 minutes) so she could turn her attention towards the second.

Ad

Trending

"Well.. not good (getting bageled). At least it’s fast. That’s the only positive thing. But staying on a court & having 0-6 is weird," Swiatek said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time Swiatek got bageled was at the 2021 Eastbourne International.

Daria Kasatkina bageled Iga Swiatek at Eastbourne International 2021

Daria Kasatkina (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek faced the crafty Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Eastbourne International. The Pole was the favorite on paper on the day to win the match, but surprisingly, it was Kasatkina who emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win.

Ad

Until Madison Keys' first-set bagel against Swiatek, no one else had managed to register a 6-0 set win against the Pole since Kasatkina in Eastbourne in 2021. Unfortunately for Kasatkina, who recently became an Australian citizen and abandoned her Russian identity, it was the only victory she could muster against Swiatek. The Pole won the pair's next six meetings on the trot.

Up next for Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Madrid Open is a semifinal showdown against Coco Gauff. Swiatek and Gauff have faced each other on 14 occasions already on the WTA Tour, and the Pole leads the pair's tour-level head-to-head 11-3. Their last meeting came at the 2025 United Cup, where Gauff came out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More