"Iga Swiatek is the new Rafael Nadal"; "She's so good it's not even enjoyable" - Fans astounded as Pole wins 4th French Open title

Tennis fans were astounded by Iga Swiatek’s dominance at the 2024 French Open. The World No. 1 clinched her third consecutive title at the tournament and fourth overall. This was also her fifth Grand Slam victory, having won the US Open in 2022.

Swiatek earned a resounding 6-2, 6-1 win over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in an hour and eight minutes in the French Open final on Saturday, June 8. En route the title clash, she had beaten Leolia Jeanjean, Naomi Osaka, Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, Marketa Vondrousova and Coco Gauff.

Paolini, meanwhile, got the better of Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina, Elina Avanesyan, Bianca Andreescu, Hailey Baptiste and Daria Saville to reach the title match.

It's worth noting that Iga Swiatek was one point away from crashing out of the tournament, as she was down a match point against Osaka in the second round. After a miraculous recovery against the former World No. 1 [7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5], Swiatek dominated in her remaining encounters, including dismissing Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in the fourth round.

Tennis fans were amazed by the World No. 1’s remarkable turnaround and shared their reactions online.

"Imagine if Iga Swiatek gave up during that match with Naomi Osaka… look at her now! A crown Roland Garros champion yet again. Congratulations! The hard work really paid off," one fan said.

"So the final was Swiatek-Osaka as we felt back then," journalist Jose Morgado chimed in.

"Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka you will pay for your crimes," another fan joked, pointing at the duo's premature exits.

"Iga’s gonna end her career with like 21 slams , 12 on clay. She’s never relinquishing number one again. This is our reality for the next 10’or so years get used to it," the fan added.

"She’s so good it’s not even enjoyable," another fan said.

Several fans compared Swiatek's dominance with 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

"She’s the new Rafa," one fan said.

"People have the audacity to call Carlos Rafa’s heir when Iga is literally murdering people on clay????" another fan hilariously remarked.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Iga Swiatek joins Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg in incredible French Open feat

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

With the triumph, Iga Swiatek joined Bjorn Borg and her idol Rafael Nadal as the players to win four French Open titles before turning 24. On the women’s side, she's the only player to do so.

The Pole holds an impressive 35-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros, having won the title four times in six attempts. She's only the third woman, after Monica Seles (1990-1992) and Justine Henin (2005-2007) to win the trophy thrice on the trot, extending her winning streak at the tournament to 21.

Iga Swiatek is now on a 19-match winning streak, with a clean sweep at the big claycourt events – Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open. The title in Paris is her fifth of 2024 and 22nd overall. Besides Rome and Madrid, she also won the WTA 1000s in Doha and Indian Wells.

