Iga Swiatek next match: Defending champion's schedule at French Open 2024

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek is all set to begin her 2024 French Open campaign. She has arrived in Paris in great form, having won back-to-back titles in Madrid and Rome.

Swiatek is now eyeing to create more history at the French Open. If she wins her third straight title at the venue, she will join Monica Seles and Justine Henin as the only players to do so.

Additionally, the Pole is also aiming to be the second player to sweep all big tournaments on clay - the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open - in one season. Serena Williams is the only player to have achieved this feat so far, which she did in 2013.

Swiatek is not the type to buckle under pressure that often, and given her form, the title is hers to lose. On that note, here's a quick look at her schedule for the next fortnight:

Iga Swiatek's next match

The Pole will commence her title defense against a yet-to-be-placed qualifier or lucky loser. She will know her opponent once the qualifying matches conclude on Friday evening (May 24).

Iga Swiatek's schedule for French Open 2024

Players in the top half of the draw will play their first-round matches on Sunday and Monday, with Swiatek set to begin on the latter day. Based on that, here's a look at her schedule for the remainder of the tournament:

Monday, May 27 - R1 vs Qualifier/Lucky loser

Wednesday, May 29 - R2 vs Naomi Osaka/Lucia Bronzetti

Friday, May 31 - R3 vs Veronika Kudermetova/Marie Bouzkova (potential)

Sunday, June 2 - R4 vs Barbora Krejcikova/Ekaterina Alexandrova (potential)

Tuesday, June 4 - QF vs Marketa Vondrousova/Danielle Collins (potential)

Thursday, June 6 - SF vs Coco Gauff/Jelena Ostapenko/Ons Jabeur (potential)

Saturday, June 8 - Final vs Aryna Sabalenka/Elena Rybakina (potential)

Where to watch Iga Swiatek live in action at French Open 2024?

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Madrid Open. (Photo: Getty)

Fans from the following countries can watch Swiatek's matches live on the respective channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky