Iga Swiatek nominated for 2023 Sportswoman of the Year award by Women’s Sports Foundation

Iga Swiatek is one of the finalists for the 2023 Sportswoman of the Year, an award that honours the best female athletes in the world every year.

Swiatek is nominated for the prestigious award by the Women’s Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes women’s sports and leadership. The finalists were chosen according to their sports achievements from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The Polish sensation has had a phenomenal year in that time, winning five titles including two Grand Slams (2022 US Open and 2023 Roland Garros), and reaching the top spot in the WTA rankings. She is competing against 10 other outstanding athletes from different sports, such as skiing, skateboarding, boxing, surfing, swimming, and other categories of sports.

The 22-year-old shared the news of her nomination on her Instagram story on Wednesday, August 2, where she expressed her gratitude and encouraged her fans to vote for her.

“I APPRECIATE BEING SELECTED AS A FINALIST FOR THE 2023 SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEARⓇ AWARD! VOTING IS OPEN UNTIL 11:59PM ET ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 8,” Swiatek wrote on Instagram.

Iga Swiatek on Instagram

The recipients of the awards will be revealed on October 12th, 2023.

Iga Swiatek reaches the same milestone as Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis, achieving her 70th week as the World No. 1 player

Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon 2023

on July 31, Iga Swiatek recently achieved a remarkable feat by joining an exclusive club that includes tennis legends Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis. The latest WTA rankings update solidified the Pole as only the third player ever to spend 70 weeks as the World No. 1 in her initial reign.

Swiatek recently boosted her existing total of 9,315 points by earning 175 more points, reaching a grand total of 9,490. This accomplishment came after clinching her fourth title of the season, secured on her home turf in Warsaw.

This triumph enabled the World No. 1 to extend her lead over the second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka (with 8,746 points) to a substantial 744 points.

Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis achieved their initial stints at the top of the WTA rankings during the late 1980s and 1990s, respectively. Steffi Graf held the World No. 1 position for 186 weeks from August 17, 1987, to March 10, 1991, while Martina Hingis enjoyed 80 weeks as the top-ranked player after first reaching the pinnacle on March 31, 1997.

Iga Swiatek recently became the first player since Serena Williams to compete in 100 tour-level matches while holding the title of World No. 1.