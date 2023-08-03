Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek was featured in an interview with Przegląd Sportowy Onet after having won the 2023 Poland Open in front of her home fans. The four-time Grand Slam champion opened up about her priorities and also expressed her desire to play in front of a Polish audience, regardless of the pressure of mounting expectations.

Entering the tournament as the top seed, the World No. 1 downed Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the final to win her fourth title of the season, following wins in Doha, Stuttgart and the French Open.

During the interview, the host asked Swiatek whether the victory in Warsaw would make the tournament in Poland easier to compete in. In response, she claimed that it is very hard for her to play in front of Polish supporters because expectations are sky-high.

"I wish it were, but it usually doesn't work that way. This year I thought that I would take advantage of this experience and go to the first matches a little more relaxed, but it's still hard for me to play in front of my own audience," said Iga Swiatek.

"It doesn't change the fact that I wanted to show my experience and mental work that I do all the time at this tournament, and I'm glad that I managed, and I'm really proud of it," she added.

The host, focusing on the Olympics, asked if the 22-year-old would appear on the courts of Legia to compete in the same event the following year. Swiatek responded that her top priority would be the Olympics in Paris next year but claimed she is yet to make a concrete decision, as she wants to play in front of the Polish fans as much as her schedule allows.

"To be honest, we haven't really thought about it at all. Obviously, the Olympics will be a priority. I don't think it would be wise not to prioritize it, so we'll see," Swiatek replied.

"I really want to play as much as possible in front of the Polish audience. Sometimes this is not possible due to the calendar. Next year with the Olympics even more so. I just planned the end of the season with the coach, so I don't know," added the Polish tennis star.

Iga Swiatek to partner compatriot Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship

World No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz recently revealed that he will be teaming up with Iga Swiatek in the mixed doubles category at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. In the same interview, the host Swiatek to comment on that, claiming the pair are among the favourites to win.

Swiatek replied with modesty, reiterating that she will give her best as she was being mindful of other well-matched pairs in the tournament.

"We'll see," laughed Iga Swiatek.

"Mix is such a specific game that I wouldn't look at the rankings or the favourites here. You have to fight for every match here, these pairs are so well-matched, with doubles experience, that regardless of whether we are favorites or not, we have to play our best. It doesn't change anything," she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, Iga Swiatek also hopes for further investment into the sport after the success of the Warsaw Open, maintaining that she is glad for being able to attract a larger number of fans to such events.

"I wish it was a little easier. Maybe the success of such a tournament will encourage other companies, potential sponsors and partners to invest in sport, because I think it's worth it," Iga Swiatek said.

"It gives a lot of inspiration to young people. My dad put a lot of heart into this tournament. I am glad that my game could attract even more fans," she added.