Iga Swiatek opens up on how she deals with social media hatred

Three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has long been an advocate for mental health. She has openly spoken about the topic on several occasions.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, she had an interactive session with her followers on social media. When asked how she deals with hate in her life, the World No. 1 was very eloquent in her reply.

"I try to remember that it may be the result of a great involvement from people and they just want to play well. I'm trying to turn it that way. A large part of hate is related to someone has put their money on my victory, then I try to understand the detachment," said Swiatek.

"For someone, this money could be very important and then I try to accept that it will be present and not attach to it and do it on my own. I have never had a problem with this, because throughout I have used people around me tell me good things on which I can support my confidence and motivation to work," she added. (Translated by Google)

"I can't control it, but I hope it will never happen again" - Iga Swiatek on her peculiar behavior during matches

Iga Swiatek was heavily criticized for her antics at the net during the San Diego open final against Donna Vekic. In a recent interview, she acknowledged that she has no control over the issue but will try to rectify it in the future.

"I can't control it, but I hope it will never happen again. We are working on it. It is a stress reaction to what is happening. It is an involuntary reaction. I did it during the US Open, and as I recall it was a stressful moment. In San Diego, I did it unconsciously," she said.

The 21-year-old mentioned that she apologized right away to Vekic after the match and revealed that the Croatian player had no hard feelings.

"Right after the game I approached Donna and apologised. She had no hard feelings, it turned out she didn't recall this at all. I hope fans will understand me as well. I'm aware of the many negative comments on the internet concerning this incident. I'm not proud of the fact, that sometimes I'm not in control of what I do on the court," she added.

