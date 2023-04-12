Iga Swiatek has opened up about the importance of embracing one's weaknesses. The Polish tennis superstar feels that many people often forget that she is 'only human' and expect her to always win. Swiatek believes that having crises in her life and career is not a sign of weakness whatsoever.

The World No. 1 is currently preparing for the European clay-court swing after suffering a rib injury that forced her to miss the Miami Open. Swiatek was recently awarded the title of 'Woman of the Year' in Poland by Twoj Styl magazine for her incredible achievements on the WTA tour and her work off the court too.

Speaking in an interview with the magazine, Swiatek opened up about aspects of her life and career, expressing her honest opinion about weaknesses in her life.

"I allow myself to have weaknesses. I am only human and sometimes people forget that," Iga Swiatek said.

"Is the fact that I have crises my weakness? I don't think so."

The 21-year-old further lamented that she faces controversial opinions upon shedding tears after a defeat, which is as normal as screaming in joy after a victory. Swiatek was referring to her emotional post-match speech after losing the 2022 Ostrava Open final to Barbora Krejcikova.

"When I scream for joy, it's normal for people, and when I cry after a defeat, it always raises controversial opinions. And both are just human behavior. It is part of my life and everyone's life," Swiatek expressed.

The Polish player will enter the French Open in May as the defending champion.

"I sleep the worst after big victories" - Iga Swiatek on managing emotions after wins

Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the 2022 US Open.

Iga Swiatek further revealed that she struggles to sleep after big victories due to a rush of adrenaline and tiredness. After her US Open title victory in September last year, Swiatek suffered from severe body aches and could not sleep despite being tired after a hectic two-week campaign. The US Open was her third Grand Slam singles title and second of the 2022 season.

"I sleep the worst after big victories," Swiatek said. "When I won the US Open, after a long and difficult two weeks, my whole body ached. So much so that I cried and had a hard time falling asleep. It's a paradox because I'd be happy."

Swiatek could make her comeback on the tour at next week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she is the defending champion. She is then expected to compete at the Madrid Open, before another title defense campaign at the Italian Open in Rome.

