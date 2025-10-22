Iga Swiatek overwhelmed with joy after Taylor Swift sends her a handwritten message and special gift in celebration of her new album

Iga Swiatek had her fangirl moment after she received a personal note from popstar Taylor Swift. It was a handwritten note with Swift's autograph on the bottom of it.

Ad

On Tuesday, Swiatek shared the photo of the note on her Instagram story. The note had Taylor’s signature monogram "TS." It read:

"Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Snowgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a snowgirl named Taylor."

Ad

Trending

While sharing the story, the Polish star added the following caption:

"Omg @taylorswift 🤩 Few years ago I wouldn’t even dream of moments like this. So grateful. 💚"

Swiatek's Instagram story

This is the same package Taylor Swift gifted to several celebrities following the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, The Today Host Jenna Bush Hager and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams are some of the ones who have shared they received the package from the artist.

Ad

Iga Swiatek is a known Swiftie and have previously mentioned how the songs of Blank Space singer helps her relax during the tournaments.

Iga Swiatek attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert

On June 14, Iga Swiatek finally attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Her concert attendance came after she traveled to Liverpool following her stint in Roland Garros ended.

Ad

After the concert, Swiatek gave her honest reaction on X, admitting that it was so good she cried several times during the performance. She also attached a photo with the tweet in which she can be seen emotional with a handwritten letter hanging by her neck.

"I'm dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing, Taylor Swift," Swiatek wrote.

Ad

In an interview from two years ago, Swiatek talked about Taylor Swift's impact in her life. The artist's songs actually helped the Polish star learn English.

"You know, when I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone," Swiatek said, via ESPN. "Also, I learned English by listening to her songs. So, she was always kind of close to me."

On the tennis front, Iga Swiatek last featured in the quarterfinal at Wuhan Open, where she lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More