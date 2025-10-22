Iga Swiatek overwhelmed with joy after Taylor Swift sends her a handwritten message and special gift in celebration of her new album

Iga Swiatek had her fangirl moment after she received a personal note from popstar Taylor Swift. It was a handwritten note with Swift's autograph on the bottom of it.
On Tuesday, Swiatek shared the photo of the note on her Instagram story. The note had Taylor’s signature monogram "TS." It read:
"Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Snowgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a snowgirl named Taylor."
While sharing the story, the Polish star added the following caption:
"Omg @taylorswift 🤩 Few years ago I wouldn’t even dream of moments like this. So grateful. 💚"
This is the same package Taylor Swift gifted to several celebrities following the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, The Today Host Jenna Bush Hager and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams are some of the ones who have shared they received the package from the artist.
Iga Swiatek is a known Swiftie and have previously mentioned how the songs of Blank Space singer helps her relax during the tournaments.
Iga Swiatek attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert
On June 14, Iga Swiatek finally attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Her concert attendance came after she traveled to Liverpool following her stint in Roland Garros ended.
After the concert, Swiatek gave her honest reaction on X, admitting that it was so good she cried several times during the performance. She also attached a photo with the tweet in which she can be seen emotional with a handwritten letter hanging by her neck.
"I'm dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing, Taylor Swift," Swiatek wrote.
In an interview from two years ago, Swiatek talked about Taylor Swift's impact in her life. The artist's songs actually helped the Polish star learn English.
"You know, when I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone," Swiatek said, via ESPN. "Also, I learned English by listening to her songs. So, she was always kind of close to me."
On the tennis front, Iga Swiatek last featured in the quarterfinal at Wuhan Open, where she lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.