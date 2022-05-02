Iga Swiatek pays a visit to Rafael Nadal's Academy

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek paid a visit to Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca.

The Pole posted a few pictures on her Instagram story of her visit and training in the Rafa Nadal Academy. She also posted a picture of Nadal's trademark logo on her coffee.

Iga Swiatek has stated that Rafael Nadal is her idol and said not long back that she was crying when the Spaniard lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's Roland Garros.

"Rafael Nadal has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of Roland Garros last year because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak [Djokovic]. But two years ago, I was watching the final. I had the trophy photoshoot [after I won the women's title]," Swiatek said.

"I was wearing this really nice long dress and went to see the final like this. It was nice because I didn't get the chance to see [Nadal] play so often. I wanted to use that occasion."

Rafael Nadal returns from injury as the third seed at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will look to do well at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will compete at the Madrid Open after missing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open due to a rib stress fracture he suffered in Indian Wells. The Spaniard is seeded third in the tournament and takes on either Miomir Kecmanovic or Alexander Bublik in the second round.

Swiatek, on the other hand, is not playing at the Madrid Open, citing fatigue on her arm after playing several tournaments consecutively as the reason behind the withdrawal. The World No. 1 will likely return to action in Rome next week.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year.

The Pole has enjoyed a very good season so far, with 33 wins out of 36 matches in 2022. She has won four tournaments on the trot, three coming on hardcourt and one on clay. Given her current run of form, Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win the Italian Open and Roland Garros.

With Nadal returning from a rib injury, there is a chance he may be rusty and not have a particularly impressive run in Madrid. However, the Spaniard is still the heavy favorite to win the tournament and will look to make a deep run in the Spanish capital.

Nadal is scheduled to compete in the Italian Open after Madrid. He won his 11th title in Rome last year by beating Novak Djokovic in the final. The Spaniard will then return to Roland Garros seeking a record 14th title.

