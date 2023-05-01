Iga Swaitek has called for tennis players to follow in Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's footsteps by getting equally good at both defense and attack.

Swiatek is currently in action at the 2023 Madrid Open. On Sunday, April 30, she defeated American left-hander Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 to register her sixth consecutive victory on clay this season.

In a post-match press conference, it was brought to the World No. 1's attention that the WTA tour has seen quite a few counterpunchers emerge in recent years. When asked about how the field was "a lot more aggressive" now and how much her own game has changed, Swiatek said:

"Well, but also there was Naomi [Osaka], right, and Serena [Williams] who played pretty strong game. So I don't know. I don't know if there is a change or not, but for sure, you know, I think we are overall like playing with more speed and physically we are ready to react faster, you know, so maybe this is why we play faster."

The Pole also stated that players should emulate the likes of Nadal and Djokovic by becoming strong in both attack and defense. She opined:

"But I would say, you know, having both things combined and being able to do both, like, I don't know, Rafa or Novak, they can play great in defense and, you know, kind of be patient and also they can attack well."

She added:

"I think this should be the goal of every tennis player. You know, that's why we are kind of working on both, but for sure there are many girls right now who are playing fast serve and fast first ball. I don't know. I can't really tell you, but I don't mind."

Iga Swiatek chases Madrid glory, faces Ekaterina Alexandrova in fourth round

Iga Swiatek has never gone past the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open.

Following her victory over Bernarda Pera, Iga Swiatek is set to face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open on May 2nd. Alexandrova advanced to this stage after a hard-fought three-set comeback win over Chinese 22nd seed Zheng Qinwen in the Round of 32.

This will be the third meeting between Swiatek and Alexandrova, with their head-to-head record currently tied at 1-1. They first faced each other in the third round of the 2021 Gippsland Trophy, where Alexandrova won in straight sets. The two last met in the semifinals of the Ostrava Open in 2022, where Swiatek claimed victory in a three-set thriller.

Swiatek, the reigning Roland Garros champion, is only playing in Madrid for the second time, having skipped the event last year to rest her ailing right shoulder. In her first appearance in 2021, she reached the Round of 16 but lost to then-World No.1 Ashleigh Barty. On the other hand, Alexandrova has gone further than Swiatek in Madrid, having been a semifinalist at the Masters 1000 tournament last year.

