Iga Swiatek proudly shows off Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album vinyl record gift

Iga Swiatek recently showed off her gift of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album vinyl record on Instagram. The Polish star has previously expressed her admiration for the 12-time Grammy Award winner and appeared thrilled to receive the gift.

On Saturday, Swiatek unboxed a gift in a video posted on her Instagram story. She received a vinyl record of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album, released in 2022.

Iga Swiatek proudly shows off her Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' album vinyl record gift on Instagram

Earlier this year at the 2023 French Open, Iga Swiatek expressed her admiration for the American pop star on her 22nd birthday.

After her second-round victory over Claire Liu, Swiatek paid tribute to Taylor Swift by writing the lyrics of Swift's hit song "22" on the camera.

"I'm feeling 22 #swift" - Swiatek wrote.

Expand Tweet

At the same post-match press conference, Swiatek spoke about how Taylor Swift's music helped her find direction in life when she was younger and also helped her speak better English.

"When I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone. Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me." - Iga Swiatek said

Swiatek eventually went on to win the 2023 French Open and defeated Karolína Muchová in three sets in the final. This marked Swiatek's third French Open title.

Iga Swiatek wrapped up her season by clinching the WTA Finals trophy

Iga Swiatek with the 2023 WTA Finals trophy.

Iga Swiatek ended the 2023 season as the World No.1, having clinched six WTA titles during the season after overcoming injuries.

She wrapped up the season by winning her first WTA Finals trophy in Cancun and left with $1.4 million in prize money.

With the WTA Finals featuring the top 8 players of the season, it promised to be a blockbuster. In the first group stage match of the tournament, Swiatek faced off against World No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova and defeated her 7-6(3), 6-0.

In the next group-stage match, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur was felled by Swiatek, with the 22-year-old defeating her 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek then triumphed over the 2023 US Open champion and World No.3 Coco Gauff. It was Swiatek's 4th win over Gauff in 5 matches during the 2023 season. She won the game 6-0, 7-5 to set up an encounter with Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka lost to Swiatek in straight sets. It was the fourth consecutive game in which Swiatek won in two sets at Cancun.

Swiatek clinched the WTA Finals trophy after defeating American tennis sensation Jessica Pegula in the final. The match ended 6-1, 6-0 in favor of Swiatek.

The five other trophies Swiatek won in 2023 are the French Open, China Open, BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, and the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.