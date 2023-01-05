Iga Swiatek pulls off a 'Jim Halpert' from 'The Office' at the United Cup 

Iga Swiatek did her best impression of Jim Halpert from the popular television show The Office during Team Poland's Cup City Final against Team Italy.

The World No. 1 was very much involved in the tie after winning her singles match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. She also cheered on her fellow Polish teammates during their matches from the bench.

During one of the matches, she was caught by surprise when they showed her 'unusual' but 'hilarious' reaction on the screen in the stadium. She noticed herself on the big screen, sportingly played for the camera and gave a reaction similar to Jim Halpert, a character from the popular American series The Office.

The United Cup later shared the video of the incident and Swiatek reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, tagging American actor John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert on the show.

The 21-year-old led Team Poland into the semi-finals of the United Cup after defeating Team Italy 3-2 in the Brisbane City Final. Swiatek won her singles match and later dominated in the deciding mixed doubles along with Hurkacz, winning the match 6-1, 6-2.

"I don't consider myself a leader" - Iga Swiatek

In her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek pointed out that she doesn't consider herself a leader despite being the highest-ranked player on the team and winning all of her matches at the event.

The Pole revealed that she was focused on playing her best tennis and was not bothered about the rest.

"I don't consider myself a leader, you know," she said. "I just want to show my best game on the court, and this is what I know the best, and this is what I know how to do, you know. But, yeah, as you said, yeah, I'm the youngest."

"Well, Magda, for example, or Hurkacz or Ali and Aga, obviously, they've been on Fed Cups and Davis Cup for so many years that they know actually, I don't know, a little bit better how it is to be in the team and have that baggage on your shoulders on court."

"I'm still kind of getting used to it, but, you know, I also got used to the pressure, especially last year," continued Iga Swiatek. "But I feel like honestly, it's a team effort. I don't feel like I needed to, you know, carry that much."

